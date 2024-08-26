DYJ SmoothedMA Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex and s ynthetic market trend direction.

This indicator is actually a moving average indicator containing 10 smoothing algorithms in a file.

The indicator can help you to see the whole trend break out/rebound signal.

And these BUY and SELL signals are sent out. You can use DYJ GameDevice follow-up software to receive these signals and realize automatic opening and closing of positions. And can use the game strategy function to turn losing orders into profits.

In addition, DYJ SmoothedMA can form a resonance index STMM strategy with MACD. For detailed operations, please refer to the description in DYJ GameDevice (DYJ SMDMA&MACD)

You can use the DYJ mathematical model trader indicator trading analysis model to conduct risk assessment before trading, display the real trading opening and closing positions of the indicators, and calculate the overall profit and maximum floating loss!

In addition, The DYJ SmoothedMA indicator distinguishes entry and exit points at the junction of two colored candles, and also counts the total profit and the maximum floating loss in real time based on these positions, which are important data for judging the trading probability.

Input



InpUseLanguage = 0 -- Use Language English｜Chinese signal_source_name = "SMTMA" -- source name MA_SMethod=MODE_JJMA -- Smoothing method. SMA

EMA

SMMA

LWMA

JJMA

JurX

ParMA

T3

VIDYA

AMA SmLength=30 -- Smoothing depth SmPhase=100 -- Smoothing parameter, InpSimulatedVolume = 1 -- Volume InpStartDate = "19700101"-- StartDate:If it is 19700101(minimum) InpEndDate = "19700101" -- EndDate:If it is 19700101(infinite) alertsMessage = true -- Alerts Message alertsEmail = false -- Alerts Email alertsPush = false -- Alerts Push InpIsMultipleLinesTextForAlertsMessage = true -- MultipleLines Text





