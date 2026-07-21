Alligator ema

MT5 Alligator Indicator

The MT5 Alligator Indicator, created by Bill Williams, helps traders find market trends and avoid sideways markets. It uses three moving average lines to show Buy and Sell opportunities.

Indicator Lines

  • Jaw (Blue): Long-term trend
  • Teeth (Red): Medium trend
  • Lips (Green): Short-term trend

Benefits

  • Finds strong market trends
  • Reduces false signals
  • Gives clear Buy and Sell signals
  • Improves trade timing
  • Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and Stocks
  • Good for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

How to Use

Buy

  • Green line crosses above Red and Blue.
  • Price stays above all lines.
  • Open a Buy trade.
  • Place Stop Loss below the recent low.

Sell

  • Green line crosses below Red and Blue.
  • Price stays below all lines.
  • Open a Sell trade.
  • Place Stop Loss above the recent high.

Tips

  • Use M5, M15, H1, H4, or Daily charts.
  • Avoid trades when all lines are close together.
  • Confirm signals with RSI, MACD, or price action.
  • Trade only in the trend direction.

Conclusion

The MT5 Alligator Indicator is a simple and effective trend-following tool. It helps traders find better entries, avoid false signals, and manage trades with more confidence.


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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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SuperTrend Indicator SuperTrend is a powerful MT5 indicator that helps traders identify the market trend , momentum , and buy or sell opportunities . It is based on the Average True Range (ATR) and changes color when the market trend changes, making trading decisions simple and easy. Default Settings Period: 10 Multiplier: 3.0 Benefits Shows clear market trend. Gives accurate buy and sell signals. Helps reduce false trade entries. Supports trend-following strategies. Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto
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Dual Moving Average Crossover Pro MT5 Indicator The Dual Moving Average Crossover Pro MT5 Indicator helps traders find Buy and Sell opportunities using two Moving Averages. It gives clear signals with color-coded lines and candles, plus an automatic Stop Loss line and 4 Take Profit targets. It works well on Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, Commodities, and CFDs and is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Features Dual Moving Average crossover signals Automatic trend detection Azure
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Range Filter Pro MT5 Indicator Range Filter Pro MT5 Indicator helps traders find strong Buy and Sell trends by removing market noise. It uses a smart Range Filter to reduce false signals and works well in trending markets. The indicator shows Blue for Buy and Orange for Sell. It also displays an automatic Stop Loss line and 5 Take Profit (TP) levels for easier trade management. Features Smart Range Filter technology Blue Buy & Orange Sell signals Automatic Stop Loss line 5 Take Profit targets: T
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