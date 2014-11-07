All in One Pivot Point

* If you choose to SendEmail, you must configure the E-Mail settings (MetaTrader > Tools > Options > E-Mail)

* If you choose to SendMobilMessage, you must configure the push notification settings (MetaTrader > Tools > Options > Notifications)

* Send E-mail and Send Mobil Message options cannot be used in Demo mode. But you can select ShowAlertMessage option and see all created alarm in the strategy tester's journal section.