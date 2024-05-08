Infinity Trader EA

5

CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME!
Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS!

Special Christmas Price: $187
(Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!)

FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA
A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447!

After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity!

Infinity Trader EA Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275

Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis.

It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive power.

This ensures you pinpoint optimal entry and exit points, maximizing your profit potential. 

It prioritizes your long-term success with sophisticated Account Protection features. By employing advanced risk management algorithms and customizable drawdown parameters, it minimizes the impact of potential losses and safeguards your capital.


There is a MT5 version too! Click here to check it!


Key Features:

  • AI-Powered Insights: Utilizes the cutting-edge capabilities of Chat GPT and Gemini AI to analyze market sentiment and conduct comprehensive fundamental analysis.
  • Proven Price Action Patterns: Identifies statistically significant price patterns for optimal entry and exit points.
  • Adaptability: Continuously updates algorithms based on real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
  • Consistent Profitability: Delivers consistent and profitable outcomes across various market conditions.
  • Sophisticated Account Protection: Minimizes drawdowns and protects capital with advanced risk management features.
  • Suitable for All: Ideal for both prop firm traders and individual investors seeking long-term success.
 

Benefits:

  1. Precision Trading: Executes trades with accuracy, maximizing trading performance and potential returns.
  2. Competitive Edge: Provides traders with the tools to navigate the market with confidence and achieve consistent success.
  3. Reduced Risk: Mitigates the impact of drawdowns and protects capital through robust risk management.
  4. Increased Confidence: Empowers traders to approach the market with a clear and focused mindset.
 

Whether you're a seasoned prop firm trader or an individual investor seeking to break into the market, Infinity Trader EA empowers you to approach the market with confidence, execute trades with precision, and consistently achieve your financial goals.

Its unique combination of AI technology, proven trading strategies, and advanced account protection empowers traders to achieve consistent success and navigate the market with confidence.


Recommendations:

Recommended timeframe: M15 
Recommended backtest method: M15 + every tick 
Fast backtest method: M1 + open price
Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD and AUDNZD 
Recommended settings: the default settings  are best for all supported pairs! For alternative settings/.set files please check blog here!


Top Features of Infinity Trader EA:

  • Highly Efficient Trading Logic
  • Advanced AI Trading Algorithm
  • High-Frequency Trading to maximize profit opportunities
  • Fully automated - just "Set-and-Forget"
  • Intelligent Money-Management System
  • Drawdown Protection System
  • Precise Entry and Exit Trading Algorithms
  • High Spread Protection
  • Profit Protection System
  • Drawdown Reducing Algorithms
  • Advanced High-Impact News Filter
  • Multicurrency trading


Infinity Trader EA Setup Instructions:

In order to see Infinity Trader EA settings/parameters, installation and configuration instructions and learn more about the EA please check this blog post: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757445


If you like my product, please write a review. I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend! I regularly publish new forex robots!

Отзывы 16
from_hell
42
from_hell 2025.11.12 10:05 
 

Backtest seems promising. UI is outstanding! Very well made bot

acarette
51
acarette 2025.11.10 17:47 
 

Purchased after seeing strong reviews on youtube. Easy to use and very timely support from Lachezar. Very satisfied. Just bought a second product from this seller.

voda007
857
voda007 2025.07.23 17:07 
 

looks a very promising EA very good reviews looking forward to profits

UPDATE! arfter 3 months of using this robot its profitable and a very good robot

Рекомендуем также
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Эксперты
Представляем советник HFT KING — лучшего HFT-короля трейдинга! Эта полностью автоматизированная высокочастотная торговая система призвана революционизировать ваш торговый опыт благодаря передовому алгоритму и новейшим функциям. HFT King использует уникальное сочетание технического анализа, искусственного интеллекта, высокочастотной торговли и машинного обучения, чтобы предоставлять трейдерам надежные и прибыльные торговые сигналы. Передовая технология HFT King очень эффективна для определения т
FTA Trader EA
Jordanilo Sarili
Эксперты
PROMO: PROMO: Minimum Price Expert Advisor: Fixed Time Averaging Trader Overview: The Fixed Time Averaging Trader is an automated trading system designed to execute trades at predetermined times, employing an averaging strategy to optimize entry and exit points. This expert advisor (EA) is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and systematic approach to trading, reducing the influence of market noise and emotional decision-making. Key Features: Fixed Time Trading: Executes trades at specific
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам MT4 индикатора Matrix Arrow с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически. Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих средни
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Rsi Trend Finder Hedge
Gabriel Beaird
Эксперты
Currency -  Eur/Usd Candle Time -  5m for best results Recomended Broker -  IG Leverage -  1:200 Minimum Deposit -  $100 Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want. -RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES. Default settings are to... *When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Эксперты
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Эксперты
Советник может торговать несколькими валютами. Смотрите подробную информацию ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ugur-edin/seller ) на страницах наших сигналов. Не сетка! Не мартингейл! Ручная настройка не требуется! Каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Советник торгует только ночью в течение короткого периода времени в конце нью-йоркской сессии. Он использует моменты низкой волатильности на паре EURUSD и входит в сделки по данным индикаторов. В работе используются динамические стоп-лоссы и тейк-проф
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
You CDI
Evgeny Vlasov
Эксперты
You CDI (You Can Do It) Порядок работы Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется состояние рынка , при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. То есть чем ближе цена будет к TakeProfit, тем ближе к цене будет StopLoss. Это позволяет достигать максим
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Эксперты
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
RSI MA Grid Pro Advanced Automated Trading EA
Ong Kai Wen Kelvin
Эксперты
Introducing the RSI_EA, an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA combines the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Averages (MA) with sophisticated money management strategies to maximize your trading potential. Rigorous backtesting  from   2020 to 2024  to ensure that your capital is safe without stop outs using  Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) To be used on EURUSD 5M Cha
Lock balancer
Vadim Zotov
5 (5)
Эксперты
Используется в ручной торговле для блокировки убытков при любом движении цены против трейдера. Позволяет прибыли расти при движении цены в нужном направлении. Может локировать одну позицию или сетку. Помогает другим роботам уменьшить просадку путем локирования. Принцип работы Вместо традиционного стоп-лосса трейдер вручную устанавливает линию начального локирования этого робота. Робот следит за поведением цены относительно этой линии. Если цена идет против трейдера, то робот производит локиро
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
TC Poseidon EA
Pablo Leonardo Spata
Эксперты
This is a trading robot to work on USDCHF - Timeframe H1 . It exploits a statistical advantage produced in the Swiss franc. All trades with SL and TP. Backtest now!   Special OFFER for this week Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!   Would you like to see how 100 dollars turn into more than 3 million dollars? Do you already have a robust strategy that works on USDCHF ? TC Poseidon EA is the god of the seas, water, storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and horses. Use its power to
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
Зигзагообразная стратегия МММ: Советники используют встроенный индикатор Zig Zag для определения ценовых тенденций и расчета сигнала для принятия решения об открытии позиций на покупку или продажу. Он отправляет ордер, закрывает или перемещает позицию Trailing Stop loss по мере работы индикатора. Общие входы: Закрывает ордера с любой прибылью значения (валюты): этот параметр работает как традиционный Take Profit, но разница в том, что вы определяете его значение в валюте депозита, обычно в долл
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Эксперты
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Эксперты
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Эксперты
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Hedge Hogg
Stefan Kueffner
Эксперты
Hedge Hogg is not the classic hedge strategy you often see, with two trades opening at the same time hedging each other from the beginning. It is rather a trend following hedge strategy, meaning trades are opened in the direction of the trend using a proven dynamic grid algorithm, and starting to hedge when the trend changes. The whole basket is closed as soon as breakeven is reached or the trailed profit target is hit. I have developed the strategy for GBPUSD on the M15 timeframe.  It can basic
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Fluffy Sheep
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Эксперты
this is an EA which trades based on the trend detected by robot. EA seeking for good opportunities for Entry-Management and Exit trades. Can be used for all forex pairs but it's better to use it on Gold symbol and H1 TimeFrame.  The robot has strong mathematical logic to detect good  opportunities and as long as market is trendy it's making money for you. but if there were a situation to reversal the EA automatically starts to manage toward close trades as low as loss possible. Since the contra
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Эксперты
Round Lock — умный советник с динамическим локированием позиций Round Lock — интеллектуальный советник с функцией динамической локировки позиций, продвинутый торговый советник, реализующий двустороннюю стратегию блокировки ордеров с постепенным ростом позиции и динамической адаптацией к рынку. Преимущества Round Lock : Контроль риска через локирование позиций, Динамический рост объёмов на трендовых участках рынка, Гибкая настройка поведения в зависимости от лимитов, Подходит для флэтовых и тренд
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Эксперты
Советник помогает сократить просадку на счете. Для этого убыточная сделка разбивается на множество мелких частей, каждая из которых закрывается отдельно. Советник может взаимодействовать с другими экспертами. Например, при достижении определенной просадки Open Lock может отключить другого советника и взять работу со сделками на себя. Open lock для MetaTrader 5 доступен по ссылке Подходы которые использует советник Локирование, чтобы не допустить увеличения просадки Усредняющие ордера, которые н
GerFX QuantFlow Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH
Эксперты
Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still executi
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — мощный и дисциплинированный алгоритм для XAUUSD (золото). Он не использует опасные методы (сетка, мартингейл и т. п.), а каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Логика: поиск трендового движения и работа на откатах, при этом открывается только одна сделка по сигналу. Никаких сложных настроек — по умолчанию всё готово к работе: добавьте советник на график и торгуйте. Почему это
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена премиальная
Bee Sting
Faisal Ammari
Эксперты
Bee Sting – Продвинутая трендовая грид-система Bee Sting — это торговый советник нового поколения, разработанный специально для волатильных инструментов, таких как XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Он объединяет контролируемый грид-механизм, определение тренда по наклону EMA, адаптивный ATR-шаг и многоуровневую защиту, обеспечивая более стабильный и структурированный подход к грид-трейдингу. В отличие от типичных мартингейл-систем, Bee Sting не использует увеличение лота. Все уровни грида работают с фиксированн
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.74 (91)
Эксперты
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
The       Opening Range Breakout Master   — это профессиональная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная для извлечения выгоды из институциональных торговых концепций, таких как       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и стратегии на основе ликвидности   . Этот экспертный советник автоматизирует обнаружение и выполнение       прорывы диапазона открытия (ORB)       в течение ключевых мировых сессий Forex, включая       Лондон, Нью-Йорк, Токио и Midnight Killzones   , по
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Другие продукты этого автора
GOLD Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (22)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper Pro  is a ve
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
3 (1)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Rel
Infinity Trader EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.46 (35)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Forex GOLD Investor MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.37 (105)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
BF Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Crypto Investor EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.6 (5)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Crypto Investor EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Whether you're just sta
WallStreet Recovery PRO
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get WallStreet Recovery PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! WallStreet Recover
WallStreet Recovery PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get WallStreet Recovery PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! WallStreet Recover
Smart Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (7)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Smart Scalper PRO is the
Omega Trend Indicator MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Omega Trend Indicator is an advanced tool that has been specifically designed to detect market trends early, and follow them efficiently. The indicator draws two lines. The main (thicker) Trend Line represents the presumed lower or upper volatility limits of the current market trend. A break in the main Trend Line indicates a potential reversal or shift in the movement of the trend. The Trend Line also indicates the best point to place a stop loss order. In Omega Trend Indicator, the Trend L
FREE
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.04 (55)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Crypto Investor EA
Lachezar Krastev
2 (1)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Crypto Investor EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Whether you're just sta
Omega Trend Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
4.86 (22)
Индикаторы
Omega Trend Indicator - передовой инструмент, специально разработанный для раннего обнаружения рыночных трендов, а также для эффективного следования за ними. Индикатор строит две линии. Основная (толстая) трендовая линия показывает предполагаемые нижние или верхние пределы волатильности текущего рыночного тренда. Разрыв основной линии тренда указывает на потенциальный разворот или изменение движения тренда. Трендовая линия также указывает наилучшую точку для размещения стоп-лосса. В индикаторе O
FREE
MACD Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
FREE
BF News Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.25 (8)
Эксперты
BF News Trader EA is the most advanced FREE tool for high impact news trading on the market. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one or both directions and this creates an opportunity for short-term scalping. If the magnitude of the price movement is big enough, the trader could gain 20, or in some rare cases even more than 100 pips in a few seconds. Of course, nothing is perfect and the liquidity issues in such high volatility moments could lead to spread increase, exe
FREE
Flex Recovery EA
Lachezar Krastev
Эксперты
Flex Recovery EA is meant to be almost all the time in the game – everything, but not a boring strategy. It is a countertrend strategy taking trades on the borders of a market volatility channel, combined with highly effective loss compensating algorithm. This strategy is suitable for traders with high risk profile … do not forget that “highly profitable – low risk strategy” is an oxymoron concept. If you want to beat the market at any coast, you must be all in, using aggressive money management
FREE
Market Insider
Lachezar Krastev
4 (7)
Индикаторы
Market Insider - отличный индикатор для скальпинга по тренду, а также для торговли по прорывам и разворотам рынка. Он основан на канале волатильности, измеряемом в ATR , и на индикаторе CCI . Зеленая трендовая линия и зеленые бары указывают на восходящий тренд, а красная трендовая линия и красные бары указывают на нисходящий тренд. Интенсивный ценовой прорыв некоторых трендовых линий указывает на прорыв рынка и потенциальное появление противоположного тренда. В условиях неустойчивости рынка и ни
FREE
Trend Power Bot
Lachezar Krastev
2.67 (6)
Эксперты
Trend Power Bot is a unique combination between highly efficient breakout detecting algorithm and very effective drawdown compensation money management. The money management could be considered a martingale, but used with low risk, the strategy survives 20+ years trading with acceptable drawdown. The default /safe/ risk is 0.2% (0.02 lots per $10k account equity) and this is extremely safe. However, if you decide to try your luck, you can bump the risk up to 1% (0.1 lot per $10k account equity)
FREE
Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA
Lachezar Krastev
4 (3)
Эксперты
Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA is a free expert advisor developed with the idea to be useful for traders who love to trade using the popular indicator Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA has very simple trading logic. It trades inside of the Bollinger Bands indicator. When the price crosses the Bollinger Bands upper line and reverses, the EA opens a SELL position. When the price crosses the Bollinger Bands lower line and reverses then the EA opens a BUY position. The algorithm of closing the
FREE
Smart Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
3.54 (13)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Smart Scalper PRO is a f
News Scope EA PRO
Lachezar Krastev
3.9 (10)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get News Scope EA PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $137 (Regular Price: $397 — You Save $260!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructio
Forex Trend Detector
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Trend Detector with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instruc
Omega Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.57 (7)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Omega Trend EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Signal Account:  https://ww
Pips Master PRO
Lachezar Krastev
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Pips Master PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $137 (Regular Price: $397 — You Save $260!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Empowering your forex jour
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $107 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $190!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Trend Reader Indica
Trend Matrix EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY ->> Buy any of our products with 70% OFF and get Trend Matrix EA as a BONUS EA! You can find all our products here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/autotrader/seller After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on
Forex Trend Detector MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (12)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Trend Detector with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instruc
Фильтр:
from_hell
42
from_hell 2025.11.12 10:05 
 

Backtest seems promising. UI is outstanding! Very well made bot

acarette
51
acarette 2025.11.10 17:47 
 

Purchased after seeing strong reviews on youtube. Easy to use and very timely support from Lachezar. Very satisfied. Just bought a second product from this seller.

voda007
857
voda007 2025.07.23 17:07 
 

looks a very promising EA very good reviews looking forward to profits

UPDATE! arfter 3 months of using this robot its profitable and a very good robot

jocimm
20
jocimm 2025.07.17 23:27 
 

I bought it last week and have been testing it since. So far, the results are promising, but I prefer to give it more time to observe its behavior. I’ll share another review later.

Musab Amur Salim Amur Al Saidi
146
Musab Amur Salim Amur Al Saidi 2025.02.26 09:18 
 

Looks great and now under testing

lakersiul
74
lakersiul 2025.01.08 12:28 
 

Testing so far in demo account and looks promising and so far so good.

Nguyen Huu Quoc
130
Nguyen Huu Quoc 2025.01.06 09:35 
 

Just bought this EA, and testing on demo account now very promising result so far.

tamamama
20
tamamama 2024.11.13 08:26 
 

今のところ満足いく結果がでています。７０％offの今なら買いです！

per48a
28
per48a 2024.10.16 11:24 
 

Running for a day, performing better than any other fxautomater EA I tried so far. The current promotion is for getting reviews though. Handling and documentation will be customer-friendlier if purchased on their website.

godot1334
66
godot1334 2024.09.11 09:29 
 

I recently purchased Infinity Trader EA and I'm currently testing it both in backtests with various settings and on a demo account. So far, the results look quite promising. I appreciate the flexibility in adjusting the settings, and the option to use AI trading is definitely a plus. I'm excited to see how it performs over the long term on a live account. Great first impression!

FuHung Chan
107
FuHung Chan 2024.07.19 15:42 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Xav Vier
248
Xav Vier 2024.07.10 09:40 
 

All good so far - just first week on live account and just first trade tp in.

Jean Philippe Groleau
1029
Jean Philippe Groleau 2024.07.04 21:20 
 

I can optimise settings since 2008 on almost all pairs with this EA, it's easy to do so and this is a great quality for a EA as there can be diversification and stability, the opportunity for a safe protfolio.

29-09-2024 i want to update my review. I wish to say this EA is one of the best on MQL5 for many reasons. it took me a while to master the settings and i had to read the guide but i now see that this EA has 4 trade filters. these filters prevent the ea to open new trades when the trend goes the wrong way. This is a huge plus ! There are two moving averages filters and two other filters (it's not clear which indicator it's using but in the guide it says overbought and oversold). There is also a option to do higher trades once the trend reaches a point( to close losing trades i think). I have pretty good results with this EA so i definitly recommand this one. The price is pretty good for what it's worth.

tracktrend
670
tracktrend 2024.06.10 12:56 
 

Got a profit of $26.73 on a $3k demo acct, from 3 to 10 Jul. so far so good. Need more time to see its power. Setup config instruction is clear.

florinxc
207
florinxc 2024.06.02 19:12 
 

Got the ea put on a demo at the moment did 400 Dollars in about 3 days :D will test further but happy at the moment!

Gar Hoe Gary Au
878
Gar Hoe Gary Au 2024.05.30 16:06 
 

Just bought this EA, Will update in the future

Ответ на отзыв