FTMO Trading Bot

5

Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea, the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market.


Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and confidently. Its intuitive interface provides a seamless trading experience, whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out.

After purchase send me a private message to receive recommended set file and manual installation guide for prop firm or personal account .

Make your purchase promptly ,EA is about to increase price .

Ftmo trading ea mt5 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111230


Key Features:

1. Price action analysis: ftmo ea utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze price movements in real-time, identifying key patterns and trends to initiate trading decisions.

2. Customizable Strategies: Tailor your trading approach to suit your preferences with customizable parameters and risk management settings.

3. Automated Execution: Take advantage of automated trading capabilities, allowing ftmo ea to execute trades on your behalf with precision and efficiency.

4. Backtesting and Optimization: Tested and refined strategies with comprehensive backtesting tools, ensuring robust performance in various market conditions.

5. Risk Management: Prioritize capital preservation with built-in risk management features, including stop-loss and take-profit orders, to mitigate potential losses.

6. Continuous Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with regular updates and enhancements, ensuring that ftmo ea remains at the forefront of technological innovation.

 

Experience the next evolution in trading technology with ftmo ea and unlock the full potential of price action analysis. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or investor, ftmo ea is your ultimate companion in navigating the complexities of the financial markets with confidence and precision.

 

Benefits

  • Flexible risk management settings 
  • Advanced entry and exit system
  • ready-made set file
  • Capital protection tools 
  • Very small drawdown
  • Trades all prop firms
  • Trades personal account 

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • XAUUSD should have smaller spread
  • Timeframe: m30
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: ecn or raw with very low spreads.
  • Important: use a vps for the ea to work 24/7.
  • Any leverage provided.

Risk warning: trading forex carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading forex may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. Please read and ensure you fully understand our risk disclosure.

 

 

 

 



Reviews 3
Erwin Fonke
583
Erwin Fonke 2024.05.29 11:21 
 

First of all the user support is amazing. His responds are very quick and always willing to help. Then the performance. I am using this bot now 3 days and had 1 trade which hit profit with a 140 dollar profit on my 10k challange. With installing on day 1 i made a mistake so i missed one trade which also hit his TP. It is not putting many trades but when it puts a trade it will hit the target till now. I will update in a week how it went :)

Emre Deniz
404
Emre Deniz 2024.01.04 09:02 
 

It looked like as it it wins. But it is a loser EA. I advise you not to purchase.

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PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
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3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
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Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
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Vsevolod Merzlov
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Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
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XAU Precision Flow EA is a professional-grade trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It applies a multi-layered confirmation framework using higher-timeframe market structure, momentum alignment, and trend continuation behavior. This ensures that every trade is taken with directional bias already established , significantly reducing noise and false entries that are common in lower-timeframe gold trading. The EA focuses on high-probability directional movements , entering only w
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Erwin Fonke
583
Erwin Fonke 2024.05.29 11:21 
 

First of all the user support is amazing. His responds are very quick and always willing to help. Then the performance. I am using this bot now 3 days and had 1 trade which hit profit with a 140 dollar profit on my 10k challange. With installing on day 1 i made a mistake so i missed one trade which also hit his TP. It is not putting many trades but when it puts a trade it will hit the target till now. I will update in a week how it went :)

Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
587
Reply from developer Samuel Kiniu Njoroge 2024.05.29 11:31
Thank you ... always available to give support
WALTER2555
19
WALTER2555 2024.02.13 11:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Emre Deniz
404
Emre Deniz 2024.01.04 09:02 
 

It looked like as it it wins. But it is a loser EA. I advise you not to purchase.

Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
587
Reply from developer Samuel Kiniu Njoroge 2024.01.04 09:34
Thank you, always looking to deliver the best.
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