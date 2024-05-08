Infinity Trader EA

5

CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME!
Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS!

Special Christmas Price: $187
(Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!)

FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA
A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447!

After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity!

Infinity Trader EA Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275

Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis.

It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive power.

This ensures you pinpoint optimal entry and exit points, maximizing your profit potential. 

It prioritizes your long-term success with sophisticated Account Protection features. By employing advanced risk management algorithms and customizable drawdown parameters, it minimizes the impact of potential losses and safeguards your capital.


There is a MT5 version too! Click here to check it!


Key Features:

  • AI-Powered Insights: Utilizes the cutting-edge capabilities of Chat GPT and Gemini AI to analyze market sentiment and conduct comprehensive fundamental analysis.
  • Proven Price Action Patterns: Identifies statistically significant price patterns for optimal entry and exit points.
  • Adaptability: Continuously updates algorithms based on real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
  • Consistent Profitability: Delivers consistent and profitable outcomes across various market conditions.
  • Sophisticated Account Protection: Minimizes drawdowns and protects capital with advanced risk management features.
  • Suitable for All: Ideal for both prop firm traders and individual investors seeking long-term success.
 

Benefits:

  1. Precision Trading: Executes trades with accuracy, maximizing trading performance and potential returns.
  2. Competitive Edge: Provides traders with the tools to navigate the market with confidence and achieve consistent success.
  3. Reduced Risk: Mitigates the impact of drawdowns and protects capital through robust risk management.
  4. Increased Confidence: Empowers traders to approach the market with a clear and focused mindset.
 

Whether you're a seasoned prop firm trader or an individual investor seeking to break into the market, Infinity Trader EA empowers you to approach the market with confidence, execute trades with precision, and consistently achieve your financial goals.

Its unique combination of AI technology, proven trading strategies, and advanced account protection empowers traders to achieve consistent success and navigate the market with confidence.


Recommendations:

Recommended timeframe: M15 
Recommended backtest method: M15 + every tick 
Fast backtest method: M1 + open price
Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD and AUDNZD 
Recommended settings: the default settings  are best for all supported pairs! For alternative settings/.set files please check blog here!


Top Features of Infinity Trader EA:

  • Highly Efficient Trading Logic
  • Advanced AI Trading Algorithm
  • High-Frequency Trading to maximize profit opportunities
  • Fully automated - just "Set-and-Forget"
  • Intelligent Money-Management System
  • Drawdown Protection System
  • Precise Entry and Exit Trading Algorithms
  • High Spread Protection
  • Profit Protection System
  • Drawdown Reducing Algorithms
  • Advanced High-Impact News Filter
  • Multicurrency trading


Infinity Trader EA Setup Instructions:

In order to see Infinity Trader EA settings/parameters, installation and configuration instructions and learn more about the EA please check this blog post: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757445


If you like my product, please write a review. I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend! I regularly publish new forex robots!

Comentários 16
from_hell
42
from_hell 2025.11.12 10:05 
 

Backtest seems promising. UI is outstanding! Very well made bot

acarette
51
acarette 2025.11.10 17:47 
 

Purchased after seeing strong reviews on youtube. Easy to use and very timely support from Lachezar. Very satisfied. Just bought a second product from this seller.

voda007
882
voda007 2025.07.23 17:07 
 

looks a very promising EA very good reviews looking forward to profits

UPDATE! arfter 3 months of using this robot its profitable and a very good robot

