MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor Utility: Telegram Trade Copier

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Telegram Signal Sender is an Expert Advisor that automates the process of sending trading signals directly to Telegram channels. It enhances communication for traders and signal providers by delivering alerts in real-time, ensuring prompt action on market opportunities. This tool is essential for those who wish to streamline their trading notifications and improve engagement with their audience.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders and signal providers looking for efficient ways to communicate trading opportunities.

Main Benefit: Instantly share trading signals to Telegram, improving response times and market engagement.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Expert Advisor products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (lot size, SL/TP modes, magic number, trade direction), Breakeven Settings, Trailing Stop Settings, News Filter Settings and News Action Settings, Martingale Settings, Grid Settings, Hedge Settings, Risk Settings, Position Sizing, Alert Settings, Display Settings, Trade Time Settings, Trade Days Settings, Safeguard Settings, and Trend Filter Settings (MA Filter, ADX Filter, RSI Filter, MACD Filter, Parabolic SAR Filter — each with their own strategy options). All of these are fully documented in the Common General Input Settings for Expert Advisors. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

General Settings

This section contains settings that configure the basic functionality and appearance of the Telegram Signal Sender.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Get your token from @BotFather string 6149339857:AAGVZhB3RIf7D091l7EHJDeDqWlqJfbYqRrr1 This token is required for authentication with the Telegram Bot API, allowing the EA to send messages to your channel. 123456789:ABCdefGhIJKlmnopQRStuvWXyz" - Use this after creating a bot via @BotFather. Put your channel Id string @mytradingchannelid This is the unique identifier for your Telegram channel where signals will be sent, ensuring messages reach the right audience. @tradingalerts" - Use your actual channel ID for proper functionality. Panel Top double 20 This setting determines the vertical position of the panel on the chart, allowing customization of its placement for better visibility. 30 - Adjust this if the panel overlaps with other chart elements. Panel Left double 30 This setting controls the horizontal position of the panel, allowing traders to position it according to their preferences or chart layout. 50 - Useful for adjusting the panel away from chart indicators. Text Hight Pct double 1.5 This value adjusts the height of the text within the panel, enhancing readability based on user preferences. 2.0 - Increase for larger text if visibility is an issue. Panel BackGround color clrWhiteSmoke Sets the background color of the panel, allowing traders to customize the visual appearance to their liking. clrLightGray - Use this for a softer panel appearance. Text Color color clrBlack This setting defines the color of the text displayed on the panel, crucial for ensuring readability against the background. clrDarkBlue - A good option for a contrasting text color. Buy Button Color color clrLimeGreen This color setting customizes the buy button, enhancing its visibility and appeal to users. clrGreen - Use for a more vibrant buy button. Sell Button Color color clrTomato This setting adjusts the color of the sell button, making it stand out for quick access during trading. clrRed - A strong color choice for quick recognition. Other Button Color color clrSkyBlue This setting allows customization of other buttons, enhancing the overall user interface experience. clrLightBlue - A softer alternative for less critical buttons. Element Border Color color clrBlack Defines the border color of the panel elements, which can help distinguish different sections visually. clrDarkGray - Use for a more subtle border effect. Show Copyright bool true This setting controls the visibility of copyright information, which can be useful for branding and acknowledgment. false - Set to false if you prefer a cleaner interface without copyright details.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Telegram Signal Sender operates by monitoring trading signals generated by the Expert Advisor. It captures trade entries and exits, then formats this information into messages for Telegram. The tool ensures timely communication of trading opportunities to subscribers.

It identifies market conditions based on predefined strategies, leveraging technical indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points. This automation reduces the time lag between trade execution and signal dissemination, enhancing trading efficiency.

Entry Strategies Explained

Trend Following

BUY Signal: A buy signal is generated when the price crosses above the moving average, indicating a potential upward trend.

SELL Signal: A sell signal occurs when the price drops below the moving average, suggesting a potential downward trend.

Best For: This strategy is best used in trending markets where clear directional movement is observed.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Configure Telegram Bot Obtain your bot token from @BotFather on Telegram and set it in the EA settings.

Step 2: Set Channel ID Enter your Telegram channel ID where signals will be sent.

Step 3: Adjust Panel Settings Customize the display panel settings for optimal visibility on your trading chart.

Step 4: Choose Signal Types Select which types of signals (buy/sell) you want to send to Telegram.

Step 5: Activate the EA Enable the Expert Advisor on your trading platform to start sending signals.

Step 6: Monitor Signals Watch for signals in your Telegram channel as trades are executed.

Step 7: Adjust Settings as Needed Fine-tune your settings based on trading performance and feedback.

4. RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

The Telegram Signal Sender includes several features to help manage trading risks effectively.

Feature Description Trade Alerts Receive immediate notifications for every trade executed, allowing for quick decision-making. Customizable Alerts Set specific conditions for alerts to tailor notifications to your trading strategy. Risk Parameters Define risk limits to prevent overexposure and manage potential losses effectively. Position Sizing Automatically calculate the optimal position size based on account balance and risk tolerance. Trade Management Manage open trades directly from Telegram, providing flexibility in trade adjustments.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Obtain Bot Token: Get your unique bot token from @BotFather on Telegram. Set Channel ID: Enter your Telegram channel ID where signals will be sent. Adjust Panel Settings: Customize the display settings for your trading chart. Select Signal Types: Choose which signals you want to send to Telegram. Enable the EA: Activate the Expert Advisor on your trading platform. Monitor Signals: Check your Telegram channel for incoming trade signals. Review and Adjust: Analyze performance and adjust settings as necessary.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Backtest and Set Files

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