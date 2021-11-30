Informer for VPS - report on the state of your account via e-mail. Useful for controlling your Expert Advisors that run on a VPS or a dedicated computer. Information about open positions and last deals for a day, week, month or year grouped by currency pairs.

Adjustable periodicity of reports and depth of deals included in the report. A possibility to add own comment to each report. You will receive reports on e-mail with specified periodicity: from 15 minutes to once a day. The reports are sent on workdays only, when markets are open.

After purchasing, drag the informer on a free chart of a currency pair, where no other Expert Advisors work. In the settings specify how often you would like to receive the reports in your e-mail as well as the depth of deals included in the reports. Click ОК and check your e-mail. You will find the first letter about the start of operation of the informer.

Prior to working with the Informer, set up the mail in your MetaTrader 5 terminal. All you need to use the Informer is a mailbox registered at any mail service. More information at www.mts4mt.ru/informer

Settings:

Interval - periodicity of sending reports: from 15 minutes to once a day. The reports are sent on workdays only, when markets are open.

- periodicity of sending reports: from 15 minutes to once a day. The reports are sent on workdays only, when markets are open. YourEntryText - your comment that will be added at the beginning of each report. Can be skipped.

- your comment that will be added at the beginning of each report. Can be skipped. IncludeDeals - depth of history of deals, included in the report.

Minimum number of settings and maximum amount of information. You get clear reports about your account adapted to all popular mail service and mail clients. Work both with real and demo accounts.