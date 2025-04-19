Price Alert MT5

Price Alert MT5 — Buy Once. Be Alert for Life.

There was a time when staying ahead in the markets meant subscribing monthly to overpriced platforms…
$20 here, $50 there — all just to get a few alerts a day. You weren’t paying for value — you were paying because there was no alternative.
Until now.

Built by a trader, for traders, this tool gives you complete freedom to set alerts at any price you care about — and get notified the millisecond price enters your zone of interest.

 Imagine setting a price zone on your chart, walking away from your screen, and getting a real-time alert the moment price enters your zone of interest. No missed moves. No monthly charge.

Why Price Alert MT5?

 1 .Custom price alerts based on your own trading levels
 2. No more paying for limited notifications
 3. A one-time purchase — own it for life
 4. Built by someone who actually trades, not some company looking to lock you into a subscription

Whether you're into price action, supply & demand, or support & resistance zones —

Price Alert MT5 is not another indicator.
It’s a trader’s silent assistant that watches the charts for you and speaks only when it matters most.

Because smart traders don’t chase the market — they wait for it to come to them.


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