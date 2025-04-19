Price Alert MT5
- Utilities
-
Ian Nganga CombaHi, I'm Ian – a trader and MQL developer with 2 years of experience building Expert Advisors, indicators, and trading utilities. I specialize in creating tools that are practical, efficient, and tailored to the real needs of traders.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 19 April 2025
There was a time when staying ahead in the markets meant subscribing monthly to overpriced platforms…
$20 here, $50 there — all just to get a few alerts a day. You weren’t paying for value — you were paying because there was no alternative.
Until now.
Built by a trader, for traders, this tool gives you complete freedom to set alerts at any price you care about — and get notified the millisecond price enters your zone of interest.
Imagine setting a price zone on your chart, walking away from your screen, and getting a real-time alert the moment price enters your zone of interest. No missed moves. No monthly charge.
Why Price Alert MT5?
1 .Custom price alerts based on your own trading levels
2. No more paying for limited notifications
3. A one-time purchase — own it for life
4. Built by someone who actually trades, not some company looking to lock you into a subscription
Whether you're into price action, supply & demand, or support & resistance zones —
Price Alert MT5 is not another indicator.
It’s a trader’s silent assistant that watches the charts for you and speaks only when it matters most.
Because smart traders don’t chase the market — they wait for it to come to them.