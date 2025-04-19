There was a time when staying ahead in the markets meant subscribing monthly to overpriced platforms…

$20 here, $50 there — all just to get a few alerts a day. You weren’t paying for value — you were paying because there was no alternative.

Until now.

Built by a trader, for traders, this tool gives you complete freedom to set alerts at any price you care about — and get notified the millisecond price enters your zone of interest.

Imagine setting a price zone on your chart, walking away from your screen, and getting a real-time alert the moment price enters your zone of interest. No missed moves. No monthly charge.

Why Price Alert MT5?

1 .Custom price alerts based on your own trading levels

2. No more paying for limited notifications

3. A one-time purchase — own it for life

4. Built by someone who actually trades, not some company looking to lock you into a subscription



Whether you're into price action, supply & demand, or support & resistance zones —

Price Alert MT5 is not another indicator.

It’s a trader’s silent assistant that watches the charts for you and speaks only when it matters most.

Because smart traders don’t chase the market — they wait for it to come to them.



