Online Accounts Manager MT4

OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders.





The utility help you to :

Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these parameters.

Close all orders and positions on a specific account or on all accounts by a simple click

Receive phone notifications, Emails, Telegram messages in case of account disconnection, terminal shot down, internet connection lost, ....

Receive notifications if your customized condition meets on DD, Profit, Equity, Margin level .

Receive notification of account properties at predetermined fixed time intervals.

More and more ...







Detailed Manual :

Detailed and Step by Step Manual : OneClick Online Accounts Manager Manual







In case of issue of if needs more help :

You are welcome to contact me via PV or on the product comments page. I will help you to have a better experience with the product.





In case of any idea for extending capabilities of the EA :



I am open to receive any suggestions and your trading needs. I will try to implement all on the next update.

