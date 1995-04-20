Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay

Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify.
You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart.

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115682

Almost everything can be change as you want. You can change/set:

- Choose different colors for the body and top/bottom wicks.
- Panel's height and width.
- The width of the body and wicks
- Change background and frame colors - Enable/disable the Status Panel (if disabled, only the candle chart is displayed).
- Location of the Status Panel (Drag and Drop)
- Text color and size - Background color of Status Panel.
- Change the color of the panel's border.

Alert settings:
- Display an alert.
- Push Notifications.
- Email Alert.

Önerilen ürünler
Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
2.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Have you ever wanted to be able to catch a trend just as it is beginning? This indicator attempts to find the tops and bottoms of a trend. It uses in-built indicators and studies their reversal patterns. It cannot be used on its own it requires Stochastic(14) to confirm signal. Red for sell, Blue for buy. There are no parameters required just attach to a chart and it is ready to go. Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   A Winning Trading Stra
FREE
Pro Trend Tracking
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Pro Trend Tracking   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Signal Tower
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Signal Tower   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. The indicator has a pips counter. You can see how many
Forex Gump Signal
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
Forex Gump Signal is a new indicator from the ForexGump series. This indicator, unlike others, determines the price reversal points using a mathematical calculation of the speed of a standard moving average. When the moving speed slows down, the indicator interprets this as a signal for a trend reversal. This allows the indicator to capture even the smallest price reversal points. In order for the indicator to start analyzing larger reversal points, it is necessary to decrease the "first_slowdo
LordTrendSignal
Igor Pereira Calil
Göstergeler
LordTrendSignal is a financial market indicator for Meta Trader that checks signals through trends and candles, works on all TimeFrames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). LordTrendSignal checks the signal through trends and candles and informs you via notification, alerts via email and push on the automatic screen. The trend flexibility of LordTrendSignal is high, however, together with other of our indicators LordAutoFibonacci and LordAutoTrendLine you will be able to work very well to obtain m
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Stochastic BR
Antony Augustine
Göstergeler
Stochastic BR allows you to recognize reversals professionally. The "Stochastic BR" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart. Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago. The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend i
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Göstergeler
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Klinikfx Bullish Engulfing Signal
Taufik Ramadhan Eka Putra
Göstergeler
Bullish Engulfing Signal For Monitoring  Valid on Weekly, Daily, H4, H1, M30 , M15  Cand Valid on signal bullish engulfing Candlestick can sent on Telegram and android custom ID can Check level for  engulfing candlestick  we have 1 , 2 , 3, 4, 5 level  auto update after close candle stick  some to know if more question dont hestitate to contact owner if want custom user needed =========================================================================== Version indonesia  tools ini sangat
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Trend Power Level
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Trend Power Level indicator is a special indicator designed to capture healthy signals. There are lines showing the signal of the indicator and the power of buying and selling. The signal line is yellow. The green lines are Buy lines. The ones that are brown are Sell lines. The green line must close above the yellow line to perform the operation. The brown line must close above the yellow line to sell. The important line is the first one that closes above the yellow line. If the first line is gr
SimSim Waves Indicator
Aleksandr Tyunev
Göstergeler
Indicator. "Indicator wave or Indicator Ma". Using 23 standard indicators and the author's algorithm, the levels of purchases (from 0 to +100) and sales (from 0 to -100) are calculated. Then, using the calculated levels, the "Wave Indicator" draws a wave with 21 moving averages. The wave number is equal to the averaging period of the calculated levels. Waves # 1 - 7 Fast Moving Averages Waves from No. 8 -14 moving averages Waves from No. 15-21 slow moving averages Looking at the figures drawn
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Göstergeler
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Magic Multi Levels
Phan Van Vien
Göstergeler
If you are good at trading at levels This indicator is all you need levels to manage your trades Market is usually follow current trend when break out some levels or reverse Trade at the Institutional traders level with the best supply and demand zone indicator available in MT4 and MT5 The Secret Profit Levels Signals indicator for MT4 is a complete trading system that provides traders with the entry price and 2 take profit levels. Technical analysts use support and resistance levels to identi
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için "Dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım Bölgelerine Sahip CCI" Kripto Forex Göstergesi, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI), trend yönünde Momentum işlemleri için mükemmeldir. - Dinamik Aşırı Alım bölgesinden Satış girişleri ve dinamik Aşırı Satış bölgesinden Alış girişlerini ana trend yönüne almak için harikadır. - Bu gösterge, Fiyat Hareketi girişleriyle de birleştirmek için mükemmeldir. - Dinamik Aşırı Alım bölgesi - sarı çizginin üstünde. - Dinamik Aşırı Satış bölgesi - mavi ç
Super Oscillator
Harun Celik
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Super oscillator indicator is an oscillator designed to calculate trend reversal points. A set of bar calculations and a set of algorithms to calculate trend reversals. Level probing system with high probability trends. All of these features combine to make it easier for investors to find trends. Suggestions and Features There are two levels on the super oscillator indicator. They are at levels of 0.5 and -0.5. The oscillator bar should be below -0.5 to find the upward trend. And a blue color t
Non Repaint EMA crossover
Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
Göstergeler
PLEASE NOTE:   You can  customize the settings of all 3 EMA as per your requirement. The accuracy will change as per your settings. 100% Non repaint Pre-alert (get ready) signals Non-delay indications 24/7 signals 100% No lag No recalculating Lifetime license This is a EMA crossover indicator and its 100% non repaint indicator. The EMA_1 and the EMA_2 is based on which signal is generated. EMA_3 is a Higher EMA value which will remain below or above the candle (market) to identify the trend. Me
MP Pivot Levels
Pierre Ksachikian
Göstergeler
This indicator contains Pivot Levels of: Traditional Fibonacci Woodie Classic Demark Camarilla Calculation periods can be set to auto / Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly. Number of Levels are editable. Options to hide level labels and price labels. Pivots Points are price levels chartists can use to determine intraday support and resistance levels. Pivot Points use the previous days Open, High, and Low to calculate a Pivot Point for the current day. Using this Pivot Point as the base, three resi
Real Pro Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Real Pro Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Works
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Göstergeler
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Area of Interest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.78 (18)
Göstergeler
The   Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifie
FREE
Smart Volume Box MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Volume Box   is designed to give MetaTrader users a powerful, analytical tool for uncovering the hidden dynamics in the market. This precision-built tool, complete with user-friendly settings, integrates essential volume insights and advanced features like Volume Profile, VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price), and Point of Control (POC) levels. Unlike typical indicators, Smart Volume Box doesn’t provide specific trade signals but instead offers a clearer perspective on market trends, makin
Pro Support Resistance MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.91 (56)
Göstergeler
This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/su
FREE
Power of Three MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets:   Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1
FREE
Price Retest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
FREE
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
SMT Divergence Pro
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT5 Version -  https:/
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
Area of Interest
Suvashish Halder
4.6 (5)
Göstergeler
The Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifies re
FREE
Volume Orderflow Profile
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122657 The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during this
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
BPR and FVG Zones
Suvashish Halder
5 (2)
Göstergeler
We mark the fair value gap (FVG) and wait for the price to reach that zone, but sometimes it reverses before getting there. This can happen because we didn't notice the Balanced Price Range (BPR). My tools will enhance your analysis by displaying everything on the chart, helping you identify potential price reversal areas so you can make informed decisions about when to enter the market. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119228/ So, what is BPR or Balanced Price Range? A Balanced Pr
Price Retest
Suvashish Halder
4.88 (8)
Göstergeler
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading str
FREE
Volume Order Blocks
Suvashish Halder
5 (9)
Göstergeler
Introducing the   Volume Order Blocks  indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT5 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121238/   Key Features of the Volume   Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks:   Easily visualize and dif
Manage Multiple Positions MT5
Suvashish Halder
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of manually adjusting stop-loss and take-profit levels for multiple positions across different pairs? The Manage Multiple Positions Expert Advisor is your solution. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120916/ This powerful tool streamlines your trading experience by allowing you to manage multiple positions on a single pair with ease. Modify stop-loss and take-profit levels for all open positions on a specific pair with a single click. Plus, the EA provides clear visibili
Power of Three
Suvashish Halder
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124
FREE
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Smart Linear Regression MT5
Suvashish Halder
2 (1)
Göstergeler
The   Smart Linear Regression   indicator is a powerful, non-repainting tool designed for traders looking for enhanced accuracy in market analysis. Unlike the typical linear regression channels that often repaint, this indicator provides reliable insights without changing past values, making it more trustworthy for forecasting future price movements. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124893/ Overview: The   Smart Linear Regression   Indicator goes beyond the basic linear regr
Trading Notes MT5
Suvashish Halder
Kütüphaneler
Trading Notes   is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120613 Key Features: Five Customizable Input Fields:   Trad
FREE
Pro Support Resistance
Suvashish Halder
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suv
FREE
Volume Orderflow Profile MT5
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
Introducing   Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122656/ The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during t
Smart Fibo Zones
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Smart Fibo Zones are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical Supply and Demand levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However, Smart Fibo Zones simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, complete with St
Smart Volatility Index MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
This is one of the most popular and highly rated   volatility index (VIX)   indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes.  VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms.  This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112238 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Bernard Baruch summe
FREE
Cup and Handle MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (8)
Göstergeler
Live Trading Results   MT4 Version Contact for Manual Guide   Next Price $125 Free Scanner   Dashboard  (Contact me)   Strategy -   Breakout  /   Retest   /   Aggressive Hello Everyone, We are excited to introduce one of the most reliable and high win rate patterns in trading: the Cup and Handle . This is the first time we are releasing this meticulously crafted indicator, boasting an impressive 95% success rate . It is versatile and effective across all types of pairs, stocks
Smart Liquidity Profile MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Smart Liquidity Profile is color-coded based on the importance of the traded activity at specific price levels, allowing traders to identify significant price levels such as support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones, liquidity gaps, consolidation zones, Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity and so on.  Smart Liquidity Profile allows users to choose from a number of different time periods including 'Auto,' 'Fixed Range,' 'Swing High,' 'Swing Low,' 'Session,' 'Day,' 'Week,' 'Month,' 'Quart
Order Block Tracker
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
Order Block Tracker is here to solve one of the biggest challenges traders face: identifying order blocks. Many traders fail to spot these critical zones, often missing out on key market entries. But with Order Block Tracker , you no longer have to worry about that. This advanced indicator automatically highlights these crucial zones for you, giving you the confidence to enter the market at the right time. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123362/ Key Features of Order Block
Volume Order Blocks MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.56 (9)
Göstergeler
Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT4 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121237/ Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiat
Breakout Potential MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Exclusive Arrival: Presenting for the First Time . This is your secret weapon for predicting which way the wind will blow with the next market shift. It assists you in developing your trading strategy by predicting the direction of the next candle.  Compatible with forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on all timeframes, but higher timeframes are recommended. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108931/ How does it work ? It's pretty neat. The algorithm separates green and red ca
Fibonacci Volatility Bands MT5
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
The Fibonacci Volatility Bands indicator is a refined tool designed to enhance your market analysis by integrating Fibonacci retracements with the Bollinger Bands concept. This indicator visually highlights potential areas of support and resistance, providing traders with a clearer understanding of price fluctuations and volatility. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126421/ The core of the Fibonacci Volatility Bands is built around a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) that
FREE
Pairs Navigator MT5
Suvashish Halder
Yardımcı programlar
Pairs Navigator   is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt