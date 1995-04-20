Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify.

You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart.

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115682

Almost everything can be change as you want. You can change/set:



- Choose different colors for the body and top/bottom wicks.

- Panel's height and width.

- The width of the body and wicks

- Change background and frame colors - Enable/disable the Status Panel (if disabled, only the candle chart is displayed).

- Location of the Status Panel (Drag and Drop)

- Text color and size - Background color of Status Panel.

- Change the color of the panel's border.

Alert settings:

- Display an alert.

- Push Notifications.

- Email Alert.