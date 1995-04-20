Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay

Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify.
You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart.

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115682

Almost everything can be change as you want. You can change/set:

- Choose different colors for the body and top/bottom wicks.
- Panel's height and width.
- The width of the body and wicks
- Change background and frame colors - Enable/disable the Status Panel (if disabled, only the candle chart is displayed).
- Location of the Status Panel (Drag and Drop)
- Text color and size - Background color of Status Panel.
- Change the color of the panel's border.

Alert settings:
- Display an alert.
- Push Notifications.
- Email Alert.

