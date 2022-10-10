Risk Controller mgr

RISK CONTROL MANAGER

Now You can have the same control over risk management as big trading rooms, institutional investors and hedge funds.
Managing risk is a fundamental operation for your brokerage. 
Choose your maximum desired risk exposure in percentage to Your account, set it on the RISK CONTROL MANAGER, the EA will check and make sure that You'll never exceed that.
When You ignore the trading risk, and you leave your operations open, that potentially could lead to catastrophic trade exposure.

RISK CONTROL MANAGER easily resolve trade exposure and control in real time the draw down and also the profit of your trading account.

How it works:
1) downoad the full version
2) go to EA folder of Yout METATRADER platform and put the RISK CONTROL MANAGER on any open asset graph
3) set You total stop loss acceptable percentage and take profit percentage
4) activate real time expert advisor trading on Your platform
5) the RISK MANAGER Ea will start working when you have zero trade open, at firs topen TRADE it will check Your performance and report an the window.
6) it will take account of every TRADE you open, on any asset; Forex, Commodities, Stocks, Indexes, even crypto.
7) when reached the STOP LOSS or TAKE PROFIT , the RISK CONTROL MANAGER will automatically close all open TRADES.

How to Use:
a) control Your account, never let losses run, accept losses, close trading and start again next day.
b) very usefull during prop firm challenges and real accounts
c) we suggest to put your acceptable max daily loss at 5% to 10% and your Take Profit at 10% to 15% in order to avoid repent price oscillations.

- DEMO only works on STRATEGY TESTER
- versions for METATRADER 4 and METATRADER 5
- 10 activation available per each license
- no time limit for re-download on your new pcs/laptops/workstations.
- Works on any account type and broker.

- Works with all times frames and currencies

- If You use it on different accounts on same platform, remeber whn You switch account by default AUTOTRADING goes OFF You have to manually put it ON again.


 contact me on MQL5.com : send a message
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Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
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Utilities
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
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Amin Rusli
2 (1)
Utilities
The advantage of using this EA This EA directly updates takeprofit and stop losses that are still empty in a manual order Parameters Multiplier: Multiplier value of the previous transaction Distance: Distance hedging from the previous order Takeprofit: take profit taken from the last price + the value of this column We recommend that you do not add more than one manual transaction in the same pair martingale hedging | manual hedging | hedging manual | hedging lot | best robot | best ea
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
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