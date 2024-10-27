Lamarius AI

This scalping trading bot is designed for highly accurate and efficient trading, using artificial intelligence to pinpoint the most favorable entry points in the market. The bot features an advanced self-learning strategy, allowing it to adapt to changing market conditions and fine-tune its approach in real-time. With a strict stop-loss for each trade, the bot maintains low-risk trading by minimizing potential losses. It operates without martingale or grid strategies, avoiding the risk of position size increases or significant drawdowns typical in such systems.

it accessible to traders of all levels, from beginners to professionals, eliminating the need for constant market monitoring.

Bot Advantages:

High Precision: AI-driven analysis selects optimal entry points for maximum trading opportunities.

Self-Learning Strategy: The bot adapts to market conditions, improving its effectiveness over time.

Low Risk: Each order is secured with an individual stop-loss, protecting the balance from substantial losses.

No Martingale: The bot does not increase position sizes, ensuring risk remains manageable.

No Grid Trading: Avoids grid setups, reducing the likelihood of significant drawdowns.

Continuous Market Monitoring: Always active and ready to respond to any market changes, ensuring timely actions.

Requirements

Trading pairs XAUUSD,US100,US500 Timeframe 5M,1H Minimum deposit $200

Leverage 1:200 Brokers Accounts with low spread.







