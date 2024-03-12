WH Divergence Pro MT5

Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing WH Divergence Pro MT5 ,
an advanced divergence indicator that lets you choose from a variety of popular technical indicators.
Now, you can tailor your divergence signals to match your unique trading strategy.

Contact me after purchase to guide you through the prosses 

Key Features:

  • Indicator Selection: Pick your preferred indicator from the following options:
    • RSI (Relative Strength Index).
    • Awesome Oscillator. 
    • CCI (Commodity Channel Index).
    • More Indicators Will be Added. 
  • Precise Signals: Receive alerts when divergence or convergence occurs based on your chosen indicator.
  • Customizable Parameters: Adjust sensitivity, timeframes, and other settings to fine-tune your signals.
  • Non-Repainting: Trust in accurate signals without worrying about redraws.

How It Works:

  1. Choose Your Indicator: Select the technical indicator that resonates with your trading style.
  2. Spot Normal Divergence: When the chosen indicator and price move in opposite directions, Divergence Pro  detects it.
  3. Spot Hidden Divergence : When the indicator and price move in the same direction, Convergence Pro Plus signals potential pullbacks.


Why you use WH Divergence Pro MT5  ?

  • Indicator Freedom: Choose the tool that aligns with your analysis.
  • Fine-Tuning: Customize parameters to match your risk tolerance.
  • Reliable Signals: No repainting—trust in timely alerts.
Whether you’re a day trader, swing trader, or algorithmic enthusiast, WH Divergence Pro MT5

empowers you to make informed decisions. Download it now and ride the divergence wave!



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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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Welcome to the Advanced Gartley Pattern recognition indicator  This indicator detects gartley pattern based on HH and LL of the price structure and Fibonacci Levels , and when certain fib levels are met the indicator will show the pattern on the chart.  MT5 Version : WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5 **This Indicator is a part of combo   WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4  , which include all the pattern recognition.**  Features : Advanced Algorithm for detecting the Gartley pattern with high   Ac
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Are you tired of missing out on profitable market trends? Do you wish you had a reliable tool that could identify trend continuations with precision and accuracy? Look no further! Our Trend Continuation Indicator is here to empower your trading strategy and help you stay ahead of the game. The Trend Continuation Indicator is a powerful tool, specifically created to assist traders in identifying and confirming trend continuation patterns in various financial markets. Whether you're trading stock
WH Candles Fusion MT4
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Candles Fusion is a powerful   MT4   indicator that enhances your trading analysis by displaying higher timeframe candles on the current timeframe. This unique feature provides traders with a comprehensive view of price action across different timeframes, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. Features: Multi-Timeframe Overlay. Customizable Timeframe Selection. Clear Visualization and color candle selection .  Real-Time Updates.  User-Friendly Interface.  Candles Fusion is a mu
WH Price Wave EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
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Introducing the Price Wave EA MT4 Expert Advisor – an innovative tool designed to harness the power of the ABCD pattern in the forex market,d eveloped for MetaTrader 4 This EA takes advantage of my FREE   Price Wave Pattern MT4   indicator to identify lucrative trading opportunities with precision and efficiency. The ABCD pattern is a well-known and reliable chart pattern utilized by professional traders to identify potential trend reversals or continuations. By analyzing the price movements
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