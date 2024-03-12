WH Divergence Pro MT5
- Indicators
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Wissam HusseinGreetings! I am Wissam Hussein, a seasoned trader with over 5 years of hands-on experience in developing and optimizing trading indicators and expert advisors.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing WH Divergence Pro MT5 ,
an advanced divergence indicator that lets you choose from a variety of popular technical indicators.
Now, you can tailor your divergence signals to match your unique trading strategy.
Contact me after purchase to guide you through the prosses
Key Features:
- Indicator Selection: Pick your preferred indicator from the following options:
- RSI (Relative Strength Index).
- Awesome Oscillator.
- CCI (Commodity Channel Index).
- More Indicators Will be Added.
- Precise Signals: Receive alerts when divergence or convergence occurs based on your chosen indicator.
- Customizable Parameters: Adjust sensitivity, timeframes, and other settings to fine-tune your signals.
- Non-Repainting: Trust in accurate signals without worrying about redraws.
How It Works:
- Choose Your Indicator: Select the technical indicator that resonates with your trading style.
- Spot Normal Divergence: When the chosen indicator and price move in opposite directions, Divergence Pro detects it.
- Spot Hidden Divergence : When the indicator and price move in the same direction, Convergence Pro Plus signals potential pullbacks.
Why you use WH Divergence Pro MT5 ?
- Indicator Freedom: Choose the tool that aligns with your analysis.
- Fine-Tuning: Customize parameters to match your risk tolerance.
- Reliable Signals: No repainting—trust in timely alerts.
empowers you to make informed decisions. Download it now and ride the divergence wave!