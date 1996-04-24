Signalings

Signaling is a very interesting trend indicator. The Destroyer of Chaos indicator helps to identify either a new or an existing trend. One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is a trend, which is why this indicator was created. Its signals are based on a reliable algorithm. When used simultaneously on multiple timeframes, this indicator truly "makes the trend your friend". With it, you can follow trends on multiple timeframes in real time. One of the advantages of the indicator is that it is quite quickly rebuilt and reacts to various changes in the chart. The indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one of the sides, thanks to it you will know when this happens, it will notify you with the appearance of a blue dot to buy red to sell.