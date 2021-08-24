Boom Spike Assassin


Capture Spikes and hold for a long time. Let the Trailing stop follow the Price into profit. Not for Both Boom and Crash, Just for Boom Only. 

Once it spots a Setup, the EA will enter and you do not need to worry much about drawdown, this EA was tested on a $100 account and maximum drawdown was 9%, with the maximum consecutive losses recorded of $36. Those who ever bought from me know that I provide support promptly if you want to set up or need a Customized approach. 

Please note that the EA trades on different days; Boom 1000 Tue, Thurs, Fri, Sun

This EA has amazing results and these are the Optimal settings on a $100 Account for May 2022(Settings change each month hence its difficult to show a long back test) 

Boom 1000 Index (M1 Chart)

TP=1000000;     SL=700000;     TrailingStop=200000;      lotsize=0.2;



Other settings depending on your risk tolerance can be given, you can message me after purchasing the EA. 

Message privately for any other Inquiries


Video Boom Spike Assassin
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BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.32 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
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Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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