Boom Spike Assassin





Capture Spikes and hold for a long time. Let the Trailing stop follow the Price into profit. Not for Both Boom and Crash, Just for Boom Only.

Once it spots a Setup, the EA will enter and you do not need to worry much about drawdown, this EA was tested on a $100 account and maximum drawdown was 9%, with the maximum consecutive losses recorded of $36. Those who ever bought from me know that I provide support promptly if you want to set up or need a Customized approach.

Please note that the EA trades on different days; Boom 1000 Tue, Thurs, Fri, Sun

This EA has amazing results and these are the Optimal settings on a $100 Account for May 2022(Settings change each month hence its difficult to show a long back test)

Boom 1000 Index (M1 Chart)

TP=1000000; SL=700000; TrailingStop=200000; lotsize=0.2;









Other settings depending on your risk tolerance can be given, you can message me after purchasing the EA.

Message privately for any other Inquiries



