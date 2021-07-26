MT5 EezeOrder
- Utilities
-
Tawanda TinarwoTrader turned programmer. I really desire to be of help to the community:
https://wa.me/message/Y3NDOXMNVVB6F1
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Open Multiple Trades on MT5 in 1 click at one price.
- Enter the Symbol you want to trade
- Enter the Lot size
- Specify the number of trades you want to open
- Choose from a dropdown list whether you want to buy, sell, sell limit, sell stop, buy limit, buy stop
- If they are pending orders, state the number of pips away from the current price that you want to set the trades.
- Once you are done, click Ok and see the script open your trades in an instant
What to Always Note
- Check the minimum stop levels for the symbol you want to trade (don't put 0 TP or 0 SL)
- Cross-Check your parameters before you click OK.
2. Make sure the symbol section matches the way the symbol is displayed by the broker eg. If your broker says EURUSD.micro, type in EURUSD.micro not just EURUSD
3. Make sure the SL and TP are greater than 0 and the minimum allowed by your broker for that symbol (you can find this by right-clicking on the pair in the MarketWatch and then click where it says "Specifications". Under specifications, there is where it says "Stop levels") make sure your TP/SL is greater than this figure
If there are any Queries you have In compiling the Script
Contact me : thecompletetrader@consultant.com
Hi.. I purchased it today. It is working perfectly. Will you by any chance be able to add a 'break-even' feature? This is move to break-even at X pips. Thanks