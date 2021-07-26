MT5 EezeOrder

Open Multiple Trades on MT5 in 1 click at one price.

What to Always Note

Check the minimum stop levels for the symbol you want to trade (don't put 0 TP or 0 SL)

Cross-Check your parameters before you click OK.

1. Make sure Auto trading is on i n MT5 a nd also ( o n the "commo n" side of the script's dialogue)

2. Make sure the symbol section matches the way the symbol is displayed by the broker eg. If your broker says EURUSD.micro, type in EURUSD.micro not just EURUSD

3. Make sure the SL and TP are greater than 0 a n d the minimum allowed by your broker for that symbol (you can find this by right-clicking on the pair in the MarketWatch and then click where it says "Specifications". Under specifications, there is where it says "Stop levels") make sure your TP/SL is greater than this figure



