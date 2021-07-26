MT5 EezeOrder

3.75

Open Multiple Trades on MT5 in 1 click at one price.

  • Enter the Symbol you want to trade
  • Enter the Lot size
  • Specify the number of trades you want to open
  • Choose from a dropdown list whether you want to buy, sell, sell limit, sell stop, buy limit, buy stop
  • If they are pending orders, state the number of pips away from the current price that you want to set  the trades. 
  • Once you are done, click Ok and see the script open your trades in an instant

What to Always Note

  • Check the minimum stop levels for the symbol you want to trade (don't put 0 TP or 0 SL)
  • Cross-Check your parameters before you click OK.
1. Make sure Auto trading is on in MT5 and also ( on the "common" side of the script's dialogue)
2. Make sure the symbol section matches the way the symbol is displayed by the broker eg. If your broker says EURUSD.micro, type in EURUSD.micro not just EURUSD
3. Make sure the SL and TP are greater than 0 and the minimum allowed by your broker for that symbol (you can find this by right-clicking on the pair in the MarketWatch and then click where it says "Specifications". Under specifications, there is where it says "Stop levels") make sure your TP/SL is greater than this figure

    If there are any Queries you have In compiling the Script

    Contact me : thecompletetrader@consultant.com

    Reviews 13
    ravips
    19
    ravips 2023.10.23 20:18 
     

    Hi.. I purchased it today. It is working perfectly. Will you by any chance be able to add a 'break-even' feature? This is move to break-even at X pips. Thanks

    LarryMh
    31
    LarryMh 2021.10.06 15:24 
     

    This script is superb and I got first-class customer support in helping me navigate the interface. This product is truly value for money.

    Lesego Sizani
    25
    Lesego Sizani 2023.02.19 02:11 
     

    The script is awesome, I can now open multiples trades with easy. God bless you for creating such a magnificent product.

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    Wen Chu
    26
    Wen Chu 2025.08.11 22:00 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    amenra32
    20
    amenra32 2024.08.01 09:01 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    nafeessyed13
    19
    nafeessyed13 2024.06.07 12:23 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Tawanda Tinarwo
    2908
    Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2024.06.09 22:56
    You did not follow all the steps, it says contact me if you have issues. Send a screenshot of the error message you get when you use it. Send me an email at thecompletetrader@consultant.com so we can zoom and I can help you set it up.
    ravips
    19
    ravips 2023.10.23 20:18 
     

    Hi.. I purchased it today. It is working perfectly. Will you by any chance be able to add a 'break-even' feature? This is move to break-even at X pips. Thanks

    Giuliano Patrick Arrigo
    407
    Giuliano Patrick Arrigo 2023.08.02 10:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Tawanda Tinarwo
    2908
    Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2023.08.02 11:51
    Hi. Changing the defaults can be done in the code or I can send you a version with your specific requirements for free given that you've already purchased it. Email helloworldza@yahoo.com
    Amaar Khan
    23
    Amaar Khan 2023.05.30 23:41 
     

    It doesn't work. Don't waste Yr money. A scam

    Tawanda Tinarwo
    2908
    Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2023.06.02 20:11
    Hi Amaar did you contact me to ask why the product did not work? I do not see any messages of you asking why it did not work. If you can send me pictures of your Journal so I can help.
    Just8312
    19
    Just8312 2023.04.04 07:48 
     

    Hi Tawanda, I am not sure I clearly understood how to use the script on VIX. May you please clarify that. Thank you!

    Lesego Sizani
    25
    Lesego Sizani 2023.02.19 02:11 
     

    The script is awesome, I can now open multiples trades with easy. God bless you for creating such a magnificent product.

    Monde1234
    21
    Monde1234 2022.11.28 07:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Tawanda Tinarwo
    2908
    Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2022.11.28 12:21
    Hi Monde. You have been using the script for other purposes and it has been working. Check the following for your VIX; Write the pair as the Broker snows in the Market Watch. Also check the minimum TP or SL required for each pair by the broker. If all fails, send me a screenshot of your Journal.
    MSUMBIJI
    19
    MSUMBIJI 2021.12.17 12:42 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ahmed Peter
    40
    Ahmed Peter 2021.12.06 04:06 
     

    I BOUGHT EEZE ORDER BUT IT IS NOT ACTIVE ,PLZ ADVICE

    Tawanda Tinarwo
    2908
    Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2021.12.06 18:36
    Hi Ahmed. Sorry for the late response. Here is what you could be doing wrong
    1. Make sure Auto trading is on
    2. Make sure the symbol section matches the way the symbol is displayed by the broker eg. If your broker says EURUSD.micro, type in EURUSD.micro not just EURUSD
    3. Make sure the SL and TP are greater than the minimum allowed by your broker for that symbol
    LarryMh
    31
    LarryMh 2021.10.06 15:24 
     

    This script is superb and I got first-class customer support in helping me navigate the interface. This product is truly value for money.

    Tawanda Tinarwo
    2908
    Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2021.10.06 22:07
    You're Welcome. Glad I could be of help
    mehrankhan1
    47
    mehrankhan1 2021.09.09 21:37 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Tawanda Tinarwo
    2908
    Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2021.09.09 22:23
    Glad I could be of help.
    Reply to review