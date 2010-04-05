Multiple Trade Closer

Close all your trades or some of them with this script. If you have multiple trades open on a symbol and you want to close all of them just drag the script onto the chart and close the trades without delay. 

  • The Script will ask you how many trades you want to remain open... 
  • In case you want to close all trades just click OK
  • Say you want to leave 1 position open out of 7, just type in 1 and click ok. 

Script closes trades faster than EA because it does not wait for the market to move but rather just closes the orders based on the number of orders. This allows for faster execution. 

Always make sure that the "Algo/Auto Trading" is on. 





Video Multiple Trade Closer
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Open Multiple Trades on MT5 in 1 click at one price. Enter the Symbol you want to trade Enter the Lot size Specify the number of trades you want to open Choose from a dropdown list whether you want to buy, sell, sell limit, sell stop, buy limit, buy stop If they are pending orders, state the number of pips away from the current price that you want to set  the trades.  Once you are done, click Ok and see the script open your trades in an instant What to Always Note Check the minimum stop levels f
EezeOrder Multiple Trades Opener
Tawanda Tinarwo
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Open multiple trades with 1 click. The EezeOrder Script is designed to make trading easy. All in 1 click, open as many trades as you want, and select the order type from a dropdown list.  No need to change chart just enter the name of the symbol Enter the number of trades you want Select whether it is a buy, sell, buy limit, sell limit, buy stop or sell stop Enter TP(in points) and SL(in points) and click OK, and trades are opened 1. Make sure Auto trading is on 2. Make sure the symbol section
Multiple Trade Closer MT4
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilities
Close all your trades or some of them with this script. If you have multiple trades open on a symbol and you want to close all of them just drag the script onto the chart and close the trades without delay.  The Script will ask you how many trades you want to remain open...  In case you want to close all trades just click OK Say you want to leave 1 position open out of 7, just type in 1 and click ok.  Script closes trades faster than EA because it does not wait for the market to move but rather
Eezeorder 2
Tawanda Tinarwo
5 (2)
Utilities
NEW VERSION!  NB: IF YOU ARE USING A VERY HIGH RESOLUTION MACHINE AND THE EA DISPLAY LOOKS TOO SMALL, CONTACT ME SO I CAN HELP YOU. Open Multiple Trades on MT4 in 1 click at one price. Enter the Lot size Specify the number of trades you want to open Choose whether you want TP SL or Trailing Stop Once you are done, click Buy or Sell Open Multiple Pending Orders on MT4 in 1 click at one price. Enter the Lot size Specify the gap from the current price, where you want to place the pending order Spe
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilities
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Boom Spike Assassin
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilities
Capture Spikes and hold for a long time. Let the Trailing stop follow the Price into profit. Not for Both Boom and Crash, Just for Boom Only.  Once it spots a Setup, the EA will enter and you do not need to worry much about drawdown, this EA was tested on a $100 account and maximum drawdown was 9%, with the maximum consecutive losses recorded of $36. Those who ever bought from me know that I provide support promptly if you want to set up or need a Customized approach.  Please note that the EA
Trade Closer Buttons
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilities
This EA is there to take your trade closing stress away. Quickly close as many trades as you have opened at the click of a button, INCLUDING PENDING ORDERS. This works on the MT5 platform whether it be currencies, Indices, stocks or Deriv synthetic indices. I have saved it under utilities as it is a utility, however, to install this, you have to save the file in you "EA" folder. That is; Go to "File", then "Open Data Folder", "MQL5" and then "Experts". Paste this file there. Restart MT5 and you'
ADR Expansion Levels Indicator
Tawanda Tinarwo
Indicators
ADR Expansion Levels – Daily Range Projection Indicator for MT5 ADR Expansion Levels is a professional trading indicator that automatically projects important daily expansion zones using Average Daily Range (ADR) calculations. Instead of manually estimating how far the market may move during the day, this indicator draws key ADR levels directly on your chart. These levels help traders quickly identify potential expansion targets, reaction zones, and possible exhaustion areas. The indicator works
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