Eezeorder 2

NEW VERSION!

NB: IF YOU ARE USING A VERY HIGH RESOLUTION MACHINE AND THE EA DISPLAY LOOKS TOO SMALL, CONTACT ME SO I CAN HELP YOU.

Open Multiple Trades on MT4 in 1 click at one price.

Enter the Lot size

Specify the number of trades you want to open

Choose whether you want TP SL or Trailing Stop

Once you are done, click Buy or Sell

Open Multiple Pending Orders on MT4 in 1 click at one price. Enter the Lot size

Specify the gap from the current price, where you want to place the pending order

Specify the number of trades you want to open

Choose whether you want TP SL or Trailing Stop

Once you are done, click BuyStop/Limit or Sell Top/Limit



