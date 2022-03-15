Multiple Trade Closer MT4

Close all your trades or some of them with this script. If you have multiple trades open on a symbol and you want to close all of them just drag the script onto the chart and close the trades without delay. 

  • The Script will ask you how many trades you want to remain open... 
  • In case you want to close all trades just click OK
  • Say you want to leave 1 position open out of 7, just type in 1 and click ok. 

Script closes trades faster than EA because it does not wait for the market to move but rather just closes the orders based on the number of orders. This allows for faster execution. 

Always make sure that the "Algo/Auto Trading" is on. 



Video Multiple Trade Closer MT4
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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ADR Expansion Levels – Daily Range Projection Indicator for MT5 ADR Expansion Levels is a professional trading indicator that automatically projects important daily expansion zones using Average Daily Range (ADR) calculations. Instead of manually estimating how far the market may move during the day, this indicator draws key ADR levels directly on your chart. These levels help traders quickly identify potential expansion targets, reaction zones, and possible exhaustion areas. The indicator works
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