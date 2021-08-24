Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
- Utilities
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Tawanda TinarwoTrader turned programmer. I really desire to be of help to the community:
https://wa.me/message/Y3NDOXMNVVB6F1
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050
Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.
Trade On
- NASDAQ
- US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average)
- S&P 500
What Does The EA do?
- The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.
- As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically deletes the Stop Order tat has not been activated
- The new open position's Stop Loss immediately becomes a trailing stop, thus securing profits and preventing too much loss.
- The Resulting profitability is priceless and you have peace of mind.
Parameters
- Lot Size- Refers to the lot size(volume) of the trades you want to open
- Pips Away - Refers to the distance between the current market price and where you want your stop orders to be placed
- SL- Stop Loss in Points
- TP- Take profit in Points
- Trailing Stop- Trailing Stop loss in points
- Time- Enter the local time for the NY Open
OPTIMAL SETTINGS ON
US30
Pips Away = 2000
SL = 7000
TP= 6000
Trailing Stop = 3000
Trade Time: Your Local time on NY Open(Please note that when backtesting, you have to use Broker's time)
NASDAQ
Pips Away = 2000
SL = 9000
TP= 11000
Trailing Stop = 7000
Trade Time: Your Local time on NY Open(on live trades) but when testing use Broker time
Send me a private message with questions.