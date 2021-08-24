Nasdaq Piploader NY Open

Close all your trades or some of them with this script. If you have multiple trades open on a symbol and you want to close all of them just drag the script onto the chart and close the trades without delay. The Script will ask you how many trades you want to remain open... In case you want to close all trades just click OK Say you want to leave 1 position open out of 7, just type in 1 and click ok. Script closes trades faster than EA because it does not wait for the market to move but rather