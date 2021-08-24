Nasdaq Piploader NY Open

PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050

Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier. 

Trade On

  • NASDAQ
  • US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average)
  • S&P 500 

What Does The EA do?

  • The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open. 
  • As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically deletes the Stop Order tat has not been activated
  • The new open position's Stop Loss immediately becomes a trailing stop, thus securing profits and preventing too much loss. 
  • The Resulting profitability is priceless and you have peace of mind.

Parameters

  • Lot Size- Refers to the lot size(volume) of the trades you want to open
  • Pips Away - Refers to the distance between the current market price and where you want your stop orders to be placed
  • SL- Stop Loss in Points
  • TP- Take profit in Points
  • Trailing Stop- Trailing Stop loss in points
  • Time- Enter the local time for the NY Open

OPTIMAL SETTINGS ON

US30

Pips Away = 2000                                                                                                                                                         

SL = 7000              

TP= 6000

Trailing Stop = 3000

Trade Time: Your Local time on NY Open(Please note that when backtesting, you have to use Broker's time)


NASDAQ

Pips Away = 2000                                                                                                                                                                                                     

SL = 9000  

TP= 11000

Trailing Stop = 7000                                                                                                                      

Trade Time: Your Local time on NY Open(on live trades) but when testing use Broker time

Send me a private message with questions. 

I am 100% available for questions that have to do with the best parameters for your account leverage, your targets and any changes you want on the type of trailing stop to use on the EA. 










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