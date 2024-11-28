Deriv Umbrella MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Versione: 1.7
- Aggiornato: 28 novembre 2024
- Attivazioni: 10
🌟 Attention! Contact me right after the purchase to get detailed instructions and recommendations! 🌟
Deriv Umbrella MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price pullback after a sharp movement in either direction.
Simply launch the advisor on the AUDCAD chart and let other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or skills from you. Start the advisor and enjoy your free time — the EA will do everything for you.
💻 What do you need to get started?
- Currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
- Run the advisor on: AUDCAD
- Other currencies work automatically
- Recommended broker: Deriv
- Account type: SVG
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum initial deposit: $1500
- Recommended deposit: $2000
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: Not mandatory, but recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation ✅
If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me!
📧 Email: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru