Deriv Umbrella MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price pullback after a sharp movement in either direction.

Simply launch the advisor on the AUDCAD chart and let other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or skills from you. Start the advisor and enjoy your free time — the EA will do everything for you.

💻 What do you need to get started?

Currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD

Run the advisor on: AUDCAD

Other currencies work automatically

Recommended broker: Deriv

Account type: SVG

Leverage: 1:500

Minimum initial deposit: $1500

Recommended deposit: $2000

Timeframe: M15

VPS: Not mandatory, but recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation ✅

