Deriv Umbrella MT5

🌟 Attention! Contact me right after the purchase to get detailed instructions and recommendations! 🌟

Deriv Umbrella MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price pullback after a sharp movement in either direction.

Simply launch the advisor on the AUDCAD chart and let other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or skills from you. Start the advisor and enjoy your free time — the EA will do everything for you.

💻 What do you need to get started?

  • Currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Run the advisor on: AUDCAD
  • Other currencies work automatically
  • Recommended broker: Deriv
  • Account type: SVG
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum initial deposit: $1500
  • Recommended deposit: $2000
  • Timeframe: M15
  • VPS: Not mandatory, but recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation ✅

If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me!

📧 Email: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru

