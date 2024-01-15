HFT Prop Passer

5

HFT Prop Passer is an Expert Advisor designed to pass some prop (proprietary) firms' HFT challenge accounts.

Trading Strategy:

This Expert Advisor works on the Dow Jones symbol in a 1-minute time frame and executes high-frequency trades. This product can pass the challenge phase of HFT accounts in a very short time, often less than 30 minutes. The drawdown is also very low, making it suitable for prop firm account conditions.

***The current price of the product is only $150 for the next 5 buyers. After 5 purchases, the price will increase by up to $200, so don't miss this opportunity. (((Just 2 more buy remained for this discount!!!)))

Expert Advisor test results:

You can see examples of the drawdown level, profit, and the duration in which this profit was gained in the images below.

Based on these results, you can assess the power of the HFT technology designed by our team.

How to Back test?

Click here to see how to back test demo version on mt4 strategy tester.

After purchasing the product, please leave a comment in the "Comments" section so I can send you the settings file.

Prop Firms with HFT allowed account:

You can see the list of prop firms that offer HFT accounts at this link <Click Here>.


Notes:

  • If you do not know what prop firms are, how they operate, or what HFT accounts are, it is advisable to refrain from purchasing this product.
  • Be sure to research the prop firms mentioned above and ensure their credibility. For this purpose, you can use the Trustpilot website as well as perform a Google search.
  • This robot only works on the "Dow Jones" symbol, which is usually available under one of the names DJ30, US30, USA30i, ... in the brokers of the mentioned companies with zero commission on mt4. Also, it is better to run this robot in the New York trading session to achieve the necessary profit sooner.
  • This EA strategy does not contain any martingale or grid strategy. It opens just one trade at a time. Every trade has its own stop loss.
  • If you have a stable internet connection, using a VPS is not necessary. However, if your connection is unstable, we recommend using a VPS.
  • I emphasize that this product is only intended for passing the challenges of HFT accounts and should not be executed on real accounts or non-HFT challenge accounts, as this may result in your account being blocked by the prop firm or your broker.

If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to <message me>. Thank you.



Reviews 1
Mathias Mettler
484
Mathias Mettler 2024.01.23 14:15 
 

Passed HFT challenge in a few minutes. Great. Very good support.

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Mathias Mettler
484
Mathias Mettler 2024.01.23 14:15 
 

Passed HFT challenge in a few minutes. Great. Very good support.

Faran Ataeiraveshti
28584
Reply from developer Faran Ataeiraveshti 2024.01.23 14:17
I'm glad to hear that.
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