Time Sessions MT5

"Time Sessions MT5" is another handy tool for forex traders showing the world's major four trading sessions.

Time Sessions:

The time in this tool is set automatically according to your local time. It has a moving time flag which moves second by second to the left and shows you the real-time. The panel contains beautiful graphics which is eye-catching.

Moreover, you can move the panel wherever on the chart. 

More Explanations...

Hope to enjoy it.

At Last:

I strongly encourage you to share your thoughts and feedback.

It is crucial to provide any information you believe a trader may require.

Author:

I am an MQL language programmer and I have been doing various projects for three years.

I am an electrical engineer and I love solving difficult problems.

Join My Group to Talk Together ;)

SEPEHR FOREX. MQL Group


