Dual Horizontal
- Experts
- Kirill Pautov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Dual Horizontal - a whole new level in the automatic Forex trading. The adviser uses a support / resistance strategy. All transactions occur within a day. A smart algorithm for constructing price breakout levels is used. Backtesting was carried out on real ticks with a history quality of 99.9%. Many years of experience have borne fruit and we have managed to create a new generation of robots. There are no risky strategies, small stop losses and large price slippages.
Working currency pair / timeframe: EURUSD M30.
We look forward to a long-term cooperation. Therefore, we look forward to hearing from you and are always happy to help you!
Mixed results on live account so far but too soon to really tell. In slight loss since starting live. Support from author is not that responsive but maybe he can improve on that. My biggest concern with this EA is curve fitting for the backtest since by running a visual backtest some days the level of buy or sell is placed really far as if the EA is coded not to trade a certain direction that day. We'll see live if the live forward test matches the backtest stats. I will update review as new trades come in.
12/24/2019 update. Changed rating to 1 star. Horrible forward testing results. Definitely does not match backtest which is cooked to show mostly successful trades.