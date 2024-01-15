How to backtest HFT Prop Passer in strategy tester
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How to backtest HFT Prop Passer in strategy tester

15 January 2024, 18:54
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Faran Ataeiraveshti
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Prop Firms with HFT allowed account:

  1. Kortanafx                        (All Challenges are HFT allowed) -> (MT4 BlueberryMarkets-Demo)
  2. Infinity Forex Funds         (HFT Limited, Algo/HFT Evaluation) -> (MT4 EightcapLtd-Demo3 or 4)
  3. Next Step Funded            (2-Step Evaluation is HFT allowed/ HFT Limited Evaluation) -> (MT4 EightcapLtd-Demo3 or 4)
  4. Nova Funding                  (1-Step Evaluation is HFT allowed ) -> (MT4 ForeighnExchangeClearingHouse-Demo)
  5. Fast Forex Funding          (1-Step Evaluation is HFT allowed ) -> (MT4 EightcapLtd-Demo3 or 4)
  6. Quantec Trading Capital  (1-Step & 2-Step Evaluation is HFT allowed ) -> (MT4 EightcapLtd-Demo3 or 4)

HFT Prop Passer test in mt4 strategy tester

After opening mt4, click on the strategy tester icon on the toolbar (like the picture below) or press ctrl+R:

mt4 strategy tester


The the strategy tester window is opened in the mt4. Now you should do these stages like image below:

strategy tester stages

  1. Select "Expert Advisor" option
  2. Select downloaded ea named "HFT_SEPEHRFX".
  3. The most important section:
    • set the ea settings like image below
    • ea setting
    • On the "Inputs" tab, put the "test_mode" to true. (this is just for strategy tester mode)
  4. Select Dow Jones symbol of your broker. (If it is not visible, you should add it to "Market Watch" first)
  5. Select "Every tick (...)"
  6. Set Period to M1 and set Spread to a number less that 200 (like 160 or 100)
  7. Check the Use Date and select an arbitrary day (not Saturdays or Sundays).
  8. Check the Visual Mode to see the trades executions.
  9. Put Start button.
  10. You can set Resume/Pause and speed of simulation with this section.

Here you can see all of the stages at the below video:



#hft Prop_firm