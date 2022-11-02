Colored Levels and Boxes

This software tool is designed to streamline the process of creating horizontal trend lines and rectangles in your choice of five customizable colors.

Drawing precise horizontal trend lines in MT5 can be challenging, but with this indicator, you can effortlessly create them in the colors that suit your preferences.

Additionally, our tool provides a clear display of the price levels associated with the horizontal lines you draw.

We value your feedback and hope you find this tool to be a valuable asset for your trading needs.

Please don't hesitate to share your thoughts with us.



