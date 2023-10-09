Hello guys

"Trader Assistant Mini" is a handy tool to calculate risk per trade with a fluent R:R panel.

Risk to Reward Ratio plus Trade Panel:

It is handy for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit and also manage the risk per trader so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages and loss and profit.

It has partial exit (TP1) capability too.



How to install the demo version + Demo file:

Trader Assistant Mini MT5 Demo

Author:

I am an MQL language programmer and I have been doing various projects for three years.

I am an electrical engineer and I love solving difficult problems.







