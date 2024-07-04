Rango Gold MT4

  • Experts
  • Mehdi Safar
    Mehdi Safar

    Mehdi Safar

    4.2 (5)
    After trading in various financial markets, including currencies and cryptocurrencies, for over five years, I realized that manual trading is stressful and time-consuming due to the impact of human emotions, such as fear and greed, and mental or psychological errors. Therefore, I decided to automate
    7 products
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 4 July 2024
  • Activations: 10

The price of this expert will increase with each update.

Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold).

Advantages :

  • Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it
  • News filter to protect account when publishing news.
  • Spread filter to protect against fluctuations in some broker
  • Setting the desired trading time by the trading time section in ea inputs.
  • Trading support by take profit and stop loss.
  • Ability to use trailing stop for trades.


Settings and Recommended  :

The most important EA settings and Recommended are as follows, if you need to know other settings or if you need any support, contact me.

  • Attach the EA to the XAUUSD (Gold) chart on the H1 time frame.
  • Recommended leverage 1:100 or more.
  • Minimum balance $500.                       *The amount you choose for the balance should match the money management you have chosen in the inputs section*

Input parameters:

    "Money Management"

    • Money management: Fix  Or   Auto          Trade volume based on  Fix = fix lot  Or    Auto = equity value   .
    • Amount for Fix(0.01,0.02,..) Or Auto(100,200,..) 
    • Amount Of Initial Lot(0.01,0.02,..)If Money Management==Auto : If money management==Auto, you can choose the initial lot to start trading.
    • Maximum trade lot : Maximum lot for each trade.
    1. If you have chosen the Fix,    you must enter a number for the fixed trade volume  in this section, for example 0.01 or 0.02 or ....
    2. If you have chosen the Auto, you must enter a number in this section that will increase your trade volume by 0.01 as your equity increases  , for example 100 or 200 or 350 or ....

    "Recovery Mode"

    • Use recovery mode : If you want to use recovery mode, select "true" in this section.
    • Stop Loss If Using Recovery mode, in points : If you use recovery mode, the stop loss value for each trade will change to the value you type in this field.
    • Maximum Number Of Recovery Trades : Maximum Number Of Recovery Trades.
    • Recovery Trades Distance, in points  : Distance between two level of recovery trades, in points.

    "Trading Times"

    • Trading on Special Times : If you plan to trade on specific days or hours, select "true" in this section and then adjust the other sections.
    • Trading on NewYear Holiday(23Dec to 7Jan): If you intend to pause EA during the NewYear Holiday, you can select "false" in this section.

    " News Filter "

    • Use News Filter : If you want the expert not to trade during news releases, select "true" in this section and then adjust the other sections.
    • News filter mode: Trades you want to avoid during news releases.

          Remember that trading involves risk and past performance is not a guarantee of successful future results, so always follow capital management and risk management.(Of course we do our best to ensure that the live results are as good as possible)

          PS : I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.

          Recommended products
          BBMA Grid Combination
          Kahfi Pangariduwan
          5 (1)
          Experts
          BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
          Forest
          Vadim Podoprigora
          Experts
          Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
          Hedging The Last
          Samir Arman
          Experts
          Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
          Maya MT4
          Manpreet Singh
          Experts
          MAYA   is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money.  It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.     LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FR
          Ksm Bot4
          Andriy Sydoruk
          Experts
          Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
          BreakthroughEA
          Li Peng Fang
          Experts
          This EA is a breakthrough EA. When the monitoring market changes rapidly, fluctuates rapidly in one direction, and exceeds the set threshold, the EA will quickly place an order and quickly adopt a mobile stop loss strategy to complete capital preservation and profitability. Advantages of this EA: 1. The transaction is very fast to the closing of the position, and it is never procrastinated. 2. After the transaction, the accuracy rate is very high. 3. Place an order with compound interest, and th
          Green Hawk MT4
          Rashed Samir
          5 (3)
          Experts
          Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
          Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
          Tufan Gocmen
          Experts
          This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
          Forex Trend 850
          Fernando Gomez
          Experts
          Forex Trend 850 is a fully automated and customizable Expert Advisor. Automatic identify the trend and adjust buy/sell trades ratio to increase capital. Recommendations   EA Settings: Use default settings or customized as needed.   Symbol: EURUSD   Time Frame: M30 (best) M5-H1   Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:200-500+ leverage   Minimum Deposit required: $1, Risk computed on account free margin balance-equity   It is recommended to do your backtest with your Broker and adj
          MavericksProPlus
          Langtha Prosanta Daudung
          Experts
          The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
          Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
          Ekaterina Saltykova
          Experts
          Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
          Micron
          Ivan Simonika
          Experts
          We present to you a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading major currency pairs. The bot uses a set of its own trading algorithms and has protection against crashes. Attention! The bot only works correctly when the spread is less than 6 pips! I ask you to weigh this fact, and if you do not have the appropriate conditions for trading, this bot will not work for you! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work wit
          InvestorPRO
          Andrey Spiridonov
          Experts
          InvestorPRO is a stable Expert Advisor for professional traders. The EA trades in a fully automated mode. The trading algorithm of the EA is based on analysis of numerous factors that affect the dynamics of an instrument. This EA has been created to provide the trader with a comfortable environment for investment in the financial instruments of the Forex market. The EA is installed in the usual way and is suitable for trading any trading symbols. The EA is designed for trading on the D1 timefram
          The king Hedging Forex 2R
          Samir Arman
          Experts
          Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. The King Hedging Forex 2R Upward or Downward Profit Works for free on a demo account Expert Link https://t.me/hfmq4/34 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False i
          The Top king Hedging Forex
          Samir Arman
          Experts
          Introducing Our Smart Gold/USD Expert Advisor Works on the 15-minute chart with precision. ️ How it works: It doesn’t trade immediately. Instead, it waits for a strong movement in the previous 4 candles. Once the market enters the oscillation zone after that move, the expert activates — targeting the most profitable moments. The secret? It only trades when conditions are ideal — after volatility, during price stabilization. This approach improves accuracy, reduces risk, and boosts profit
          Prime Gold HFT Ali MT4
          Nguyen Khac Diep
          Experts
          Prime Gold HFT Ali Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam Best with XAUUSD -  High frequency trading Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! With default setting: - Deposit: min 10k-20k money (USC or USD) - Lot trade from 0.01 - Max DD: ~10-20% - Profit: ~10-20% per month with default setting - Leverage: best with 1:2000 Note: - Best with spread max < 30 - Time frame: any - Important: Contact Us before buy  ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------
          Open lock
          Sergey Likho
          4.09 (44)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
          Combo All In One MT4
          Nguyen Nghiem Duy
          Experts
          Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS STRA
          Stepping GBPUSD
          Vitalii Zakharuk
          Experts
          Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
          Doctor
          Andrey Kolmogorov
          Experts
          This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
          Blue CARA MT4
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
          Fitpro 10 Scalper
          Heni Muthia
          Experts
          Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
          VolnaFX
          Roman Meskhidze
          4.67 (15)
          Experts
          LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
          Simos MT4
          Maryna Shulzhenko
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
          TrendLines And Volumes
          Alexander Nikolaev
          Experts
          This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
          H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
          Valeriy Potapov
          Experts
          H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
          Gold Crazy EA MT4
          Nguyen Nghiem Duy
          Experts
          Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
          Trends Hunter
          Sergey Musin
          Experts
          Trends Hunter Expert Advisor is designed for medium-term trading. It is not a martingale and it does not depend on an account type (ECN, STP etc.) or spread level. This is a fully automated EA that features a custom algorithm for recognizing the price action and origination of a trend. If the EA identifies the beginning of a trend, one trade is opened. If a trend continues, the EA adds to the position. The number of addings is adjusted by the settings. Options Lots - fixed lot size; EMA1/EMA2 p
          Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
          AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
          Experts
          ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
          You CDI
          Evgeny Vlasov
          Experts
          You CDI (You Can Do It) Порядок работы Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется состояние рынка , при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. То есть чем ближе цена будет к TakeProfit, тем ближе к цене будет StopLoss. Это позволяет достигать максим
          Buyers of this product also purchase
          The Gold Reaper MT4
          Profalgo Limited
          4.62 (34)
          Experts
          PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
          Scalping Robot Pro MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.43 (14)
          Experts
          Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
          Quantum King MT4
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          5 (6)
          Experts
          Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
          Bitcoin Scalp Pro
          Profalgo Limited
          5 (4)
          Experts
          NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
          ToTheMoon MT4
          Daniel Moraes Da Silva
          5 (1)
          Experts
          ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
          Big Forex Players MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.72 (43)
          Experts
          We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
          Gold Trade Pro
          Profalgo Limited
          4.61 (23)
          Experts
          LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
          Neural Cortex
          Olivier Nomblot
          Experts
          NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
          Boring Pips MT4
          Thi Thu Ha Hoang
          4.6 (15)
          Experts
          Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
          Vortex Gold MT4
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.93 (44)
          Experts
          Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
          Luna AI PRO
          Profalgo Limited
          4.67 (3)
          Experts
          Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
          Aurum AI mt4
          Leonid Arkhipov
          4.94 (34)
          Experts
          UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
          BB Return mt4
          Leonid Arkhipov
          4.89 (18)
          Experts
          BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
          Quantum Nexus MT4
          Farell Edson Mazarin
          Experts
          Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
          Gann HiLo System MT4
          Pol Lazaro Porta
          Experts
          GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
          XG Gold Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.29 (42)
          Experts
          The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
          Wall Street Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
          Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
          Ken Rmah
          Experts
          Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
          EA Budak Ubat
          Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
          4 (3)
          Experts
          Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
          ORIX mt4
          Leonid Arkhipov
          4.75 (4)
          Experts
          ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
          Aura Neuron MT4
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.67 (15)
          Experts
          Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
          Divo MT4
          Anton Kondratev
          5 (2)
          Experts
          DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
          Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
          Fan Yang
          Experts
          Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
          Neuralis Cortoid Gold
          Olivier Nomblot
          Experts
          NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
          Gold Zilla AI MT4
          Christophe Pa Trouillas
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
          Gyroscopes
          Nadiya Mirosh
          Experts
          Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
          Goldbot One MT4
          Profalgo Limited
          5 (5)
          Experts
          LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
          Indicement MT4
          Profalgo Limited
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
          Dark Algo
          Marco Solito
          4.67 (70)
          Experts
          Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
          Trust EA MT4
          Konstantin Kulikov
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
          More from author
          Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer
          Mehdi Safar
          Indicators
          Unlock Market Insights: Dynamic Trend Analysis with Statistical Precision for MT5 Are you seeking a deeper understanding of market movements? Many traditional tools may not fully capture the complex, non-linear dynamics often seen in financial markets. This can sometimes lead to uncertainty in identifying subtle trend shifts. Introducing Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer – an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your market analysis. Unlike some conventional tools, Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer
          FREE
          Rango MT4
          Mehdi Safar
          Experts
          The price of this expert will increase to the same price as its MT5 version. Rango EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on 28 currency pairs . The superiority of this ea over other competitors: MultiCurrency in one chart.( Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it ) Real money
          MWRecovery
          Mehdi Safar
          Utilities
          MWRecovery is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions.When the market moves by a certain amount against the direction of a trade and brings it to a loss, the system opens other trades in the same direction at specified intervals. Once these trades reach a certain profit, a magic trailing   stop is activated to maximize your profit. How it works : The utility resets StopLoss levels for all processed orders.  New trades will be placed if the conditions are met according to what you hav
          Rango MT5
          Mehdi Safar
          4.2 (5)
          Experts
          Hello to all the hardworking people in the trade field, smart people who are looking for the realization of their dreams.If you are looking for stable and continuous profit, we are proud to help you. Rango EA is a fully automated trading robot that utilizes complex calculations based on various strategies, including patterns and indicators, alongside trading skills developed over years of experience. It has been optimized for 28 currency pairs . Advantages over competitors: MultiCurrency in one
          Rango Gold
          Mehdi Safar
          Experts
          Discount only for a specific customer. Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold) . Advantages : Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it News filter to protect account when publishing news. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations in some broker Sett
          MWRecovery MT5
          Mehdi Safar
          Utilities
          MWRecovery is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions.When the market moves by a certain amount against the direction of a trade and brings it to a loss, the system opens other trades in the same direction at specified intervals. Once these trades reach a certain profit, a magic trailing   stop is activated to maximize your profit. How it works : The utility resets StopLoss levels for all processed orders.  New trades will be placed if the conditions are met according to what you hav
          Filter:
          No reviews
          Reply to review