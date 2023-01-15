Auto Entry Exit

If you are good at market analysis this Semi-automatic EA will help you to manage trade for entry and take profit as you analyzed

You job is set the zone for buying or selling by moving the lines on MT4 chart

For Supply and Demand Strategy - Support & Resistance System..

Buy low sell high from potential reversal point

For this tool you only need to set the Market zone for buy or sell

Start lots should be small for low drawdown for 0.01 standard lots for each $200 or more

Default setting is for trading GOLD XAUUSD but you can change for manage any pairs

Open this tool you can set

Start Buying: When price touch this line EA will starting open buy

Stop Buying: EA closes profit trades and stop opening new buy trade

Start Selling: Price touch this line EA start open any new sell positions

Stop Selling: Price touch this line EA stop open any new sell positions

Please backtest for check some parameters


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Phan Van Vien
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Custom showing your MT4 account information Indicators add account information to chart. Profit, Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin and Margin Level %. Hide account information: Click anywhere on account information text.     The hide/show response is dependent on incoming ticks or chart refresh. In tick scarce or closed markets the indicator hide/show click will appear not to function while waiting for a tick or chart refresh. It is only necessary to attach the autorefresh timer to one char
ShowMyTrades
Phan Van Vien
Utilities
Show Your Trades Information Show all your trades with profit; stop loss .. risk percentage.. on chart Custom showing your MT4 account information Indicators add account information to chart. Profit, Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin and Margin Level %. Hide account information: Click anywhere on account information text.     The hide/show response is dependent on incoming ticks or chart refresh. In tick scarce or closed markets the indicator hide/show click will appear not to function whi
Magic Multi Levels
Phan Van Vien
Indicators
If you are good at trading at levels This indicator is all you need levels to manage your trades Market is usually follow current trend when break out some levels or reverse Trade at the Institutional traders level with the best supply and demand zone indicator available in MT4 and MT5 The Secret Profit Levels Signals indicator for MT4 is a complete trading system that provides traders with the entry price and 2 take profit levels. Technical analysts use support and resistance levels to identi
Backtest Pro Improve Your Trading Skill
Phan Van Vien
Utilities
Backtest Pro: Improve Your Trading Skill - User Manual Welcome to the ultimate manual trading simulator cockpit for MetaTrader 4. This guide provides comprehensive instructions on how to install, configure, and operate the interactive features of the Expert Advisor. "Why Experts Choose MT4 for Manual Backtesting" You might wonder why we designed this for MT4. The answer is simple: Speed and Control . MT4’s Visual Mode is the gold standard for manual simulation. Unlike the restrictive environmen
Your Information MT5
Phan Van Vien
Utilities
Show Account Information Custom showing your MT5 account information Indicators add account information to chart. Profit, Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin and Margin Level % Profit.... Hide account information: Click anywhere on account information text.     The hide/show response is dependent on incoming ticks or chart refresh. In tick scarce or closed markets the indicator hide/show click will appear not to function while waiting for a tick or chart refresh. It is only necessary to attac
TradeInfoDisplay
Phan Van Vien
Utilities
TradeInfoDisplay – Risk/Reward Visualiser Visualises profit/loss zones, RR ratio, Risk% and Reward% for all pending orders and positions directly on the chart. CPU-optimised. FULL DESCRIPTION TradeInfoDisplay draws colour-coded zones on the chart for every pen
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