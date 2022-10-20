MA Crosses Show

Hello. 

Another free indicator from Sepehr! ;) You can determine the trend with this tool.

Using crosses of two Moving averages, you can say that the trend is going to be bullish or bearish; A fast-moving average and a slow one.

When the fast-moving crosses up the slow-moving, it's going to be an uptrend and when it crosses down the slow-moving, it means that you are going to have a downtrend.

That's easy ;)

Hope to enjoy it

Sepehr(Faran)

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Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Risk to Rewa Ratio MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
4.33 (15)
Utilities
Hello guys Another free tool for traders. Risk to Reward Ratio: It is handy for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages. MY NEWEST PRODUCT: HFT PROP PASSER What if you can trade with this panel too?! See the link below Trader Assistant Mini MT5 You can see the MT4 version at the link below: Risk to Reward Ratio MT4 You can see my new product for a mo
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Risk to Reward Ratio
Faran Ataeiraveshti
4 (5)
Utilities
Hello guys Another free! tool for traders. Risk to Reward Ratio: It is useful for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages. MY NEWEST PRODUCT: HFT PROP PASSER You can set the colors of each part you want and the position of the texts. What if you can trade with this panel too?! See the link below Trader Assistant Mini MT4 You can see the MT5 version at
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Background color panel
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Indicators
Hello again This is a free indicator that provides you with a panel at the corner of your chart to change your background. If you want to hide it, you should click on the minimize button above the buttons. Let me know what other free indicators you need! If those are easy I will make them for you ;) Many other tools are in the row. So wait and look! Hope to Enjoy it Sepehr (Faran)
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Colored Levels and Boxes
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Indicators
This software tool is designed to streamline the process of creating horizontal trend lines and rectangles in your choice of five customizable colors. Drawing precise horizontal trend lines in MT5 can be challenging, but with this indicator, you can effortlessly create them in the colors that suit your preferences. Additionally, our tool provides a clear display of the price levels associated with the horizontal lines you draw. We value your feedback and hope you find this tool to be a valuable
Trader Assistant Mini MT4
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
Hello guys "Trader Assistant Mini" is a handy tool to calculate risk per trade with a fluent R:R panel. Risk to Reward Ratio plus Trade Panel: It is handy for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit and also manage the risk per trader so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages and loss and profit. It has partial exit (TP1) capability too. How to install the demo version + Demo file: Trader Ass
Time Sessions MT4
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
"Time Sessions MT4" is another handy tool for forex traders showing the world's major four trading sessions. Time Sessions: The time in this tool is set automatically according to your local time. It has a moving time flag which moves second by second to the left and shows you the real-time. The panel contains beautiful graphics which is eye-catching. Moreover, you can move the panel wherever on the chart.  More Explanations... Hope to enjoy it. At Last: I strongly encourage you to share your th
Trader Assistant MT4
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
"Trader Assistant MT4" helps each trader to manage the risk per trade according to his balance and It has some handy tools. Attention.   The application does not work in the strategy tester. How to download the demo . Trader Assistant: It uses a special fluent panel - which is not in the meta trader platform. You can see the amount of profit and loss before setting up a trade. It also has some handy tools, which are described in the following. Reward to Risk Ratio Panel   - This panel is someth
HFT Prop Passer
Faran Ataeiraveshti
5 (1)
Utilities
HFT Prop Passer is an Expert Advisor designed to pass some prop ( proprietary) firms' HFT challenge accounts. Trading Strategy: This Expert Advisor works on the Dow Jones symbol in a 1-minute time frame and executes high-frequency trades. This product can pass the challenge phase of HFT accounts in a very short time, often less than 30 minutes. The drawdown is also very low, making it suitable for prop firm account conditions. ***The current price of the product is only $150 for the next 5 buyer
Colored Levels and Boxes MT5 n
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
This software tool is designed to streamline the process of creating horizontal trend lines and rectangles in your choice of five customizable colors. Drawing precise horizontal trend lines in MT5 can be challenging, but with this indicator, you can effortlessly create them in the colors that suit your preferences. Additionally, our tool provides a clear display of the price levels associated with the horizontal lines you draw. We value your feedback and hope you find this tool to be a valuable
Trader Assistant MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
"Trader Assistant MT5" helps each trader to manage the risk per trade according to his balance and It has some handy tools. Attention. The application does not work in the strategy tester. How to download the demo . Trader Assistant: It uses a special fluent panel - which is not in the meta trader platform. You can see the amount of profit and loss before setting up a trade. It also has some handy tools, which are described in the following. Reward to Risk Ratio Panel - This panel is something
Trader Assistant Mini MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
Hello guys "Trader Assistant Mini" is a handy tool to calculate risk per trade with a fluent R:R panel. Risk to Reward Ratio plus Trade Panel: It is handy for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit and also manage the risk per trader so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages and loss and profit. It has partial exit (TP1) capability too. How to install the demo version + Demo file: Trader As
Time Sessions MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
"Time Sessions MT5" is another handy tool for forex traders showing the world's major four trading sessions. Time Sessions: The time in this tool is set automatically according to your local time. It has a moving time flag which moves second by second to the left and shows you the real-time. The panel contains beautiful graphics which is eye-catching. Moreover, you can move the panel wherever on the chart.  More Explanations... Hope to enjoy it. At Last: I strongly encourage you to share your th
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ERozen 2024.06.03 08:41 
 

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