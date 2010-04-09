Madx Cobra MT5

Madx Cobra Indicator. Create to traders both experienced and inexperienced to use it because it is a basic indicator





How to use :

Setting Indicator

1. MA Fast : Moving Average fast (10)

2. MA Slow : Moving Average Slow control trend markets.(200)

3. ADX : Control trend(5)

4. For alert you can set to alert Next bar or instant bars.





When arrow sky blue show or arrow up, you can entry order "Buy" or "Long"

and arrow red show or arrow down, you can entry order "Sell" or "Short"









Setting stop loss :

1. when you "Buy" : Stop loss is low price of before candlestick at show arrow.

2. when you "Sell" Stop loss is high price of before candlestick at show.





Setting take profit : you can set take profit risk : reward = 1 : 2 up.





Suitable for :

1. Traders intra days.

2. Fast trading or scalping strategy

3. Binary options such as IQ options