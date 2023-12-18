Simple Order Block Locator

4.33

This is a simple order block locator.

Searched for the existence of order blocks only at extremums.

If you want multi criteria order block location check my other indicator which is more powerful here 

These order blocks are ICT order blocks without any buttering.


The indicator can be a useful tool for detecting reversals, continuations.

You can also use the indicator as confluence with your other tools

Reviews 12
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:31 
 

best indicator

Seth Tetteh
2734
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:31 
 

nice

dojicandles
482
dojicandles 2024.03.14 22:38 
 

Excellent indicator for identifying and confirming reversals. Using it for scalping and love it. If it had alerts that would be helpful. Thank You so much!!!!

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The order block locator is powered by three main search algorithms thar can be used to find order blocks. Simple Fractal Search Algorithm Naive Fractal Movers Algorithm Candle Transition Algorithm You can even combine the power of your 2 favourite algorithms and get the best of both worlds: Mixed Algorithm (Naive Fractal + Candle transition) Mixed Algorithm (Simple Fractal + Candle Transition Simple Fractal Search Algorithm The algorithm finds the fractals based on your setting paramers for c
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The Higher Timeframe Multiple Candle Tracker is designed to provide a snapshot of what the selected higher timeframe candles look like. It plots the N most recent candles after the current price. This tool is especially useful for traders who want to understand how the current higher timeframe candle may develop. You can choose the higher or lower timeframe from the available options. By default, bearish candles are displayed in red and bullish candles in green. The indicator also allows customi
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willemburger
14
willemburger 2026.04.28 16:32 
 

eryuechunshen .... Yes, I agree. The same thing happens on the 5 min chart. I checked the 30 min chart on EURUSD today and it shifted the indicator 6 times. When am I suppose to do my entry? My question is, which of these indicators will actually show tomorrow? Also .... where do I find answers to these reviews and comments? I can't find any ...

Lifegoodqwe
212
Lifegoodqwe 2026.04.06 09:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sutatong
408
Sutatong 2026.03.25 09:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:31 
 

best indicator

Sunday Joshua Nwosa
197
Sunday Joshua Nwosa 2024.07.25 20:56 
 

nice indicator pls can u add alert to it...thanks

Houman-1
54
Houman-1 2024.06.21 19:44 
 

it might look a bit complicated at first, but after you work, it looks promising, I can say I got over 75% success rate with this indicator, and I wish they could improve it to get the signal a bit faster. although in their winning strikes, it moves about 200-400 pip, but as it alerts it late, you can lose at least 40% of it in some cases. so, instead of 100% of your earnings, you can get about 30-70%.

Hubex
256
Hubex 2024.05.28 01:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

yadafarin
30
yadafarin 2024.05.18 13:15 
 

Hello, Can i use this indicator in code? get data from iCustom?

Seth Tetteh
2734
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:31 
 

nice

dojicandles
482
dojicandles 2024.03.14 22:38 
 

Excellent indicator for identifying and confirming reversals. Using it for scalping and love it. If it had alerts that would be helpful. Thank You so much!!!!

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.01.31 21:38 
 

Good Indicator

eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.01.26 22:11 
 

Mr. Osser Musendham, I don't understand, when the indicator searches for an order block, it will keep redrawing with the price, even if the painted candlestick has passed a time stage, the next candle has begun, the signal arrow is still constantly redrawing the signal, I observed this phenomenon on the 30-minute chart, is this the case with other timeframes, why is this? But I'll admit it's a great indicator, and if you can solve the problem of signal redrawing, it will be an amazing system!

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