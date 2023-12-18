Simple Order Block Locator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 13 April 2024
This is a simple order block locator.
Searched for the existence of order blocks only at extremums.
If you want multi criteria order block location check my other indicator which is more powerful here
These order blocks are ICT order blocks without any buttering.
The indicator can be a useful tool for detecting reversals, continuations.
You can also use the indicator as confluence with your other tools
best indicator