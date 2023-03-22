SMC Trade Manager

5

Designed to work perfectly with Bulltrading Easy IPDA Scalps Trading System

Introducing Smart Money Concepts Trade Manager - the ultimate tool designed for traders seeking a professional edge in the markets. Whether you're an ICT/Smart Money Concepts/manual trader, our software is specifically built to easily automate your trades and manage your risk in real-time.

With Smart Money Concepts Trade Manager, you can easily execute smart money concepts or institutional trading setups with confidence and consistency. Our powerful tool runs on the MetaTrader 4 platform (and we are currently working on an MT5 version) and provides a range of features tailored to your unique trading style and goals.

Smart Money Concepts Trade Manager simplifies your trading experience by automating risk management and other key parameters, including stop loss, take profit, and scaling out measurements using our proprietary fractal symmetry strategy. You can customize the settings to fit your specific trading and risk profile, and the algorithm will adjust automatically to your account size. Alternatively, you can use our optimized default settings for maximum efficiency, ensuring you "pay the trader first ;)".

Our system is beginner-friendly and easy to use, yet flexible enough to accommodate the needs of experienced institutional traders. However, we strongly recommend familiarizing yourself with the tool on a demo account and testing your strategies before executing them on a live account.

By using Smart Money Concepts Trade Manager, you'll save time, reduce stress, and increase your profits. Trade with discipline, confidence, and consistency - get Smart Money Concepts Trade Manager today.



Reviews 3
davidvidal
14
davidvidal 2023.03.31 04:53 
 

Herramienta imprescindible para un trader que vive del trading, ya que la velocidad y facilidad para colocar tus trades con la gestión perfecta, la división de la gestión en 3 trades y que tu elijas los % te permite tener una perfecta administración de tus trades tanto para toma de profits, tanto para recortar perdidas.

Karim S
18
Karim S 2023.03.22 15:55 
 

It made my trading process so much easier and faster, this powerful tool just allowed me to set up some basic parameters for the entry and take profit, and generated me a TP 1, 2, 3, stop loss, and automatically moves the stop lose closer to the takeprofits automatically. So i dont have to worry about loosing money on the other 2 bigger possitions because they automatically generate me at least the TP1 income in worst case scenario, and get huge profits on best case scenario. Super simple to use and setup! Cant wait to see what this manager is going to make for my live account!

