Tranquil Advisor

Tranquil Advice is very useful to scalpers as it calculates the volume/lot size you should use per trade, and it does that on real time prices. Meaning, if the bid price changes, the lot size that you should use per trade is recalculated so that you may not risk more than you are willing to lose. The volume/lot size that should be used per trade is calculated from the stoploss and take profit that you predefined prior to Executing a trade. This Expert Advisors comes in handy on fast-paced markets. You also have an option of telling the Expert how much you want to lose per trade.
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