My FX Journal

This is a script in the entire application that records your trading logs that I created myself to practice trading skills.





The whole set includes: script, and web app: https://myfxjournal.cloud





It is very simple with only two options: Type (select dropdown) and Ticket (input).





If you choose to record open positions, please choose Type = Opening_Trade, otherwise choose Type = Closed_Trading (this is under the Account History tab)

***********This is the part used on the website**************** Step 1: Go to https://myfxjournal.cloud/user/register for register account, and then activate it throught email. Step 2: Go to https://myfxjournal.cloud/account/index enter your MT4 ID Step 3: Complete review recorded at https://myfxjournal.cloud/journal/index

#nhatkygiaodich #tradejournal #forexhistory #forexjournal



