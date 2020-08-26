My FX Journal

This is a script in the entire application that records your trading logs that I created myself to practice trading skills.

The whole set includes: script, and web app: https://myfxjournal.cloud

It is very simple with only two options: Type (select dropdown) and Ticket (input).

If you choose to record open positions, please choose Type = Opening_Trade, otherwise choose Type = Closed_Trading (this is under the Account History tab)


***********This is the part used on the website****************

Step 1: Go to https://myfxjournal.cloud/user/register for register account, and then activate it throught email.

Step 2: Go to https://myfxjournal.cloud/account/index enter your MT4 ID

Step 3: Complete review recorded at  https://myfxjournal.cloud/journal/index


#nhatkygiaodich #tradejournal #forexhistory #forexjournal


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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Lukas Roth
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Price Action Candle
Nguyen Duy Thanh
Indicators
Hello trader,  I'm a fan of Price Action and i coded my indicator named Price Action Candle. May be future it is a paid version that can be get alert by mobile phone or telegram. This indicator can show you three type candles as: PinBar, Inside Bar and Fakey. You can setup more option for other candle: Engulfing Feel free to contact me in a private message or via telegram @spotXXX Thanks and happy trading!
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