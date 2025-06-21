Auto SLTPTS and Close All Button MT4

🚀 Revolutionize Your Trading with Auto SLTPTS + Close All Expert Advisor.


Take your trading to the next level with this powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand excellence in risk management and profit optimization.


 Key Features :


🛡️ Advanced Risk Management Suite :

- Customizable Stop Loss protection

- Smart Take Profit targeting

- Dynamic Trailing Stop technology

- Innovative Break Even system


💎 Professional Trading Tools :

- Intelligent Break Even trigger system

- Customizable Break Even offset levels

- Unique Magic Number for multi-pair trading

- Professional position management


🎯 Precision Control :

- Fine-tune your risk parameters

- Optimize profit targets

- Protect your gains automatically

- Set and forget convenience


👆 One-Click Trading Management with intuitive buttons:

- Close All Profitable Trades

- Close All Loss-Making Trades

- Close All Buy Positions

- Close All Sell Positions

- Close All Positions


🖥️ Elegant User Interface :

- Sleek, modern design

- Clear trading information display

- Customizable fonts and sizes

- Professional chart layout


 Performance Benefits :

- Eliminates emotional trading

- Consistent risk management

- 24/7 market monitoring

- Automated trade protection


🏆 Perfect For :

- Day traders seeking automation

- Swing and Scalping traders wanting protection

- Professional forex traders

- Risk-conscious investors


Don't let manual trade management hold you back. Upgrade to Auto SLTPTS EA today and experience the power of professional automated risk management.

📈 Take Control of Your Trading Success - Get Auto SLTPTS EA Now!


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Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
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RexCatch EA
Firman Syah
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RexCatch EA is designed to recognize all forms of boxes or rectangles with the specified color which will later be used for order execution, both buy and sell in the form of Supply and demand. This EA is also able to read indicators installed on the chart that display box or rectangle shapes, such as the Supply Demand indicator or boxes and rectangles that are made manually by giving them the color as specified in the EA setting. Can only open 1 order and will reopen the order when the active o
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Firman Syah
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️   Ex-Calibur   EA is Professional Trading Robot with Inside Bar Strategy.   Key Features:   Powerful Inside Bar Strategy - Automatic Inside Bar pattern detection for precise entry points - Colored indicator box visualization for easier analysis - Automated entry system with pending orders to capture breakouts   Advanced Risk Management - Flexible Trailing Stop system to secure profits - Automatic Break Even to protect capital - Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market vol
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Firman Syah
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Firman Syah
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