Easy Trade Panel

EasyTrade is a dashboard that make trading easier.
EasyTrade can help you to calculate and send command.

EasyTrade have 3 tabs.

Tab 1
Display data about information and orders in the current symbol
  • Show all order Profit/Loss.
  • Show all buy order Profit/Loss.
  • Show all sell order Profit/Loss.
  • Show average price of all opened order(buy and sell).
  • Show average price of all buy order.
  • Show average price of all sell order.
  • Show total lot buy order.
  • Show total lot sell order.
  • Show total order buy.
  • Show total order sell.
  • Show remaining distance that price can go until your port will stop out.
    *** Calculated from the current symbol order. If you have a order with another symbol, the actual remaining distance will not be the same as shown***
Send open/close order command
  • Open buy/sell order with specify lot size.
  • Close order.(Close all order.(buy and sell) / Close all buy order. / Close all sell order. / Remove all pending order.)
Tab 2
Show your port information
  • Show Balance
  • Show Equity
  • Show Magin
  • Show Free Magin
  • Show Drawdown
Manage your order on the current symbol
  • Show average price of selected order
  • Show profit/loss of selected order
  • Set take profit/stop loss of selected order.
  • Set trailing stop of selected order.
  • Close selected order.
Tab 3
Set/Remove multiple pending order(Can change lot and price to place pending in one command).
  • Set lot for pending order.
  • Set price to place pending order.
  • Set number of pending order.
  • Set type of pending order.
  • Remove pending order.

Input parameters

  • AVG_All_Line_color - Color of the all average line.(get from input parameter "Web_for_color_name")
  • AVG_Sell_Line_color - Color of the sell average line.(get from input parameter "Web_for_color_name")
  • AVG_Buy_Line_color - Color of the buy average line.(get from input parameter "Web_for_color_name")

Warning

The developer is not responsible for possible modification or termination of the program's operation due to changes in MQL4 language implemented by the trading terminal and language developer - MetaQuotes company. The developer is not responsible for any loss, damage or missed profits caused by the use of the program, its work or malfunction.


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Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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Indicator Notify
Kritchavatchara Datchkanakorn
Utilities
With this Expert Advisor you will never miss an indicator event, you will receive notifications on your mobile phone when the chart matches the conditions you have set. Indicators in the Expert Advisor Moving Average(MA) Bollinger Bands(Bands)   Stochastic Oscillator(Stochastic)   MACD   Relative Strength Index(RSI)   Before use the Expert Advisor Install "MetaTrader 4" on your mobile phone. Enable Push Notifications in "MetaTrader 4" on your PC, go to menu bar Tools -> Options -> Notifica
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