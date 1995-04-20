ForexFlipAlert

FOREX FLIP ALERT - Show where the price will reverse with more than 95% probability. This information will help every trader to effectively open trades. The indicator on the chart draws arrows in which place and in which direction the price will reverse. The indicator does not redraw its arrows and shows price reversals for medium and long distances. This means that after the arrow appears, the price will go in the indicated direction for many points.

Benefits of the indicator:

  • Gives signals on all currency pairs
  • Shows the price reversal points with arrows
  • Signal accuracy up to 95%
  • Does not redraw signals
  • Works on all timeframes

Trading recommendations:

  • Any currency pair
  • Any timefram

How to trade with the indicator:

  • When a red arrow appears, open a sell order.
  • When a Green arrow appears, open a buy order.

Indicator settings:

  • Signal - send signals to the telegram Group.


Join our telegram group to receive signals - At this first moment we are sending only BTCEUR signals

https://t.me/+uyNRHDD1IT0wOThk



























