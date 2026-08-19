Introducing the Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT5, a cutting-edge indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by monitoring multiple currency pairs across various timeframes. This tool is ideal for traders who rely on moving averages to identify trends and make informed trading decisions.

With the Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT5, you can effortlessly analyze market movements and receive timely signals, allowing you to capitalize on trading opportunities in real-time. Imagine having the capability to customize your trading strategies by aligning multiple timeframes and currency pairs seamlessly.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize signal-based trading strategies.

Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles for easy visual reading.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid computations and compatibility with Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Generates MetaTrader pop-up alerts on signal events, ensuring you never miss a potential trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for monitoring trades on the go.

Email Alerts: Delivers email notifications on signal events, enabling remote monitoring when you're away from the terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart, offering an instant status overview of your trades.

Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, enhancing your market analysis.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Works seamlessly across all standard MetaTrader timeframes, from M1 to MN, for comprehensive analysis.

Customizable Input Parameters: Offers flexible settings for adjusting the indicator to fit your specific trading preferences.

Real-Time Updates: Ensures that all signals and data are updated instantly, providing you with accurate and timely information.

Session Filters: Allows traders to configure settings based on trading sessions for optimized performance.

News Filter: Integrates a customizable news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news events.

Non-Repainting: Ensures that the indicator does not repaint, providing reliable signals that traders can trust.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed with an intuitive layout for easy navigation and quick access to important features.

The Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is a must-have tool for traders looking to enhance their trading strategies through effective use of moving averages. Experience the power of this indicator and elevate your trading performance on MetaTrader 5.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

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#tags Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT5, trading indicator, currency pairs, moving averages, forex trading, technical analysis, trading signals, MetaTrader 5, market analysis, trend identification, alerts, customizable settings, backtesting, visual signals, multi-timeframe support, automated trading