SFT Scalper Arrow

Indicator for Scalping with Signal Arrows

Three-Level Sensitivity Setting

This indicator rapidly identifies changes in price direction and provides signals for opening positions. 

Signals trigger instantly on the current candle. 

It includes built-in audio and visual alerts for trend changes.

It can send notifications to your phone or email.

It works on all timeframes, across all currency pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

It can be used for binary options trading.

Key Features

- Non-repainting
- Signals appear on the current candle
- Three sensitivity options
- Three types of alerts
- Simple and user-friendly configuration
- Works on all timeframes and with all trading instruments
- Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options, and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
- Suitable for manual trading and for use in creating trading robots (expert advisors)
- Can be used as a standalone trading system or in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator Settings

- Sensitivity - High, Standard, Low
- Alert Message - displays messages on the screen and provides audio signal confirmation
- Alert Email - sends signals to your email (instructions for terminal setup here)
- Alert Mobile - sends alerts to your phone through the installed mobile terminal (instructions for setup here)

Trading Recommendations

- When a red arrow appears, consider opening a Sell or Put position (for options).
- When a blue arrow appears, consider opening a Buy or Call position (for options).
- The direction of the trade should align with the trend on a higher timeframe.
- Exit the trade on a reverse signal or based on set Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- When using Stop Loss and Take Profit, it's advisable to set the Stop Loss behind the arrow or the nearest extreme point, with Take Profit at 1-2 times the Stop Loss.
- It has shown good results when used in combination with the SFT Fibo Smart Zones and SFT Stable Swing indicators.

We wish you stable and profitable trading! Thank you for using our software!

If you found it helpful, please share the link with your friends.

To stay updated on the release of new useful trading programs, add us as friends: SURE FOREX TRADING


Recommended products
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicators
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Pro Trend Tracking
Harun Celik
Indicators
Pro Trend Tracking   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Scalper 6 – A Powerful Binary Options Indicator for MT4 Binary Scalper 6 is an advanced trend analysis and binary options trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Designed for traders of all experience levels, this indicator offers precise signals and detailed statistics to maximize trading efficiency. Key Features: Trend Detection Accurately identifies trending markets, providing traders with a clear direction for binary options trading. Support for Any Currency Pair The indicator works
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicators
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Mr Big
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator shows and highlights the chart candles, which are formed as a result of large players entering the market in large volumes. Such candles can also be formed after achieving a certainty on the market, when most of the participants hold positions in the same direction. The movement is likely to continue in that direction after such candles. The indicator highlights the significant candles from the existing ones on the chart; The indicator allows identifying the trends based on candles
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features: Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time. Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume levels. Smart Vo
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicators
Risk Management and Limit Monitoring Indicator for Professional Traders and Evaluation Accounts (Prop) This tool only displays precise risk management and limit information on the chart to help you make more focused decisions. The indicator does not open/close/modify trades and does not interfere with Expert Advisors (EAs). Features Monitoring daily and total drawdown Calculates and displays daily and total drawdown based on Balance or Equity (configurable). Shows the remaining percentage to th
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Volume solution
Mikhail Bilan
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume, momentum, and market strength are key indications that price is about to move in a certain direction. The Volume-solution indicator is one indicator which can help traders objectively classify a momentum type of trade setup as one having volume and strength or not. What is the Volume-solution Indicator? The Trading Volume indicator is a custom technical indicator which works somewhat like a market sentiment indicator. It indicates the strength of the bulls and the bears of the market. Wh
King Gold Trend
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Indicators
Trade Trends Confidently with the Non-Repainting Trend & Arrow Indicator for MT4! Stop missing profitable moves! This powerful indicator helps you: Clearly See the Trend: Easy-to-follow Green/Red lines instantly show you the current market direction (Uptrend/Downtrend). Get Reliable Entry Signals: Accurate Buy/Sell arrows appear precisely when the trend potentially changes. Crucially, these signals are NON-REPAINTING – they appear on bar close and never change afterwards, giving you dependable s
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
More from author
SFT Full OsMA
Artem Kuzmin
4 (1)
Indicators
A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
FREE
SFT Alligator Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
A new interpretation of the classical indicator in the form of an oscillator for a more accurate representation of the situation on the market. Less lagging than the standard Alligator. All settings are fully accessible, such as the type and prices for which it is built. Thanks to the additional parameters, it became possible to fine tune. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for manual trading and developmen
FREE
SFT Fractal Support and Resistance
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The support and resistance levels are among the main components of the entire technical analysis. They are used both by professional traders and by beginners. Prices usually move within the price channels. The upper boundary of such a channel is called resistance, and the lower one is support. This indicator plots fractal support and resistance lines at the highest and lowest local price values (fractals). Distinctive features Does not redraw. Clear and understandable signals. It is possible to
SFT Go Trend
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics. The main idea is that the probability of the trend continuation is higher than that of its change. This indicator determines the direction of a local movement, marking the beginning of a trend with a large dot and its continuation with a line of the corresponding color. Distinctive features No Repaint. Simple and accurate settings. Clear and understandable signals. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Sui
OsMA overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Displayed as a line or a histogram; Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for manual trading and development
MACD overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
MACD indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - classic lines and a histogram. Can be used to detect a possible reversal or pullback in price, as well as for channel strategies All settings are simple and straightforward - all like a standard indicator, but with additional support and resistance levels Can be used both separately and together with other indicators
Awesome overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Awesome oscillator with overbought and oversold zones. A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. This makes it possible to determine when the instrument is trending, as well as when it is flat. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Settings OBS Period - period of overbought and oversold calculation
Accelerator overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Accelerator indicator with overbought and oversold zones. A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the possible reversal or pullback of the price, as well
Bears overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The Bears indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the
Bulls overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Bulls indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram. OBS (overbought and oversold) indicator series - are indicators that have been provided with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the p
Force overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The Force Index indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. Settings OBS Period - overbought/oversold calculation period Force Period - period of Force Price MA - prices for MA calculation Method MA - MA calculation method Line or Histo - display by line or histogram
Any chart overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator Any chart obs is a price chart with a percentage scale. Can be displayed as a line and as a histogram. There is also a reverse function available, it mirrors the chart. The name of an instrument to be displayed is specified in the input parameters, the current symbol is used on default. The indicator doesn't have lags as it is not smoothed with any formulas, but bound to a percentage scale, what allows detecting the price equilibrium, the overbought and oversold state. Th
Accumulation overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
5 (1)
Indicators
The Accumulation indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones.  Simple and straightforward settings that are easy to match to the right tool In the indicator, you can adjust: Display depth of the indicator Color of indicator levels
MTF Moving Averages overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
MTF Moving Averages indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram. A series of OBS (overbought and oversold) indicators - these are indicators that have been enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. Another feature of this indicator is that the lines of the  indicator s (when analyzing several  indicator s in a single window) are not redrawn relative to each other when scrolling the chart. Settings OBS Period - period of overbought/oversold
Price detector
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator gives signals on trend reversal or the possible direction of price movement when leaving the flat movement. Features and settings: Sensitivity = 3 - sensitivity from 1 to 5; the higher the value, the more signals (example displayed in the screenshot below). DeepBars = 3000 - indicator display depth. ZeroBarCalc = false - use a zero bar in the calculations; if yes, the signal will appear earlier, but it may disappear before the current candlestick is closed. UseAlert = false - enab
Topical levels
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator calculates critical price levels. If the level is red, the price has passed it downwards; if the level is blue, the price has passed it upwards. If the price is approaching the blue level from below, that level will most probably be broken through. If the price is approaching it from above, there will most probably be a rollback. Similarly, if the price is approaching the red level from above, the level will most probably be broken through. If the price is approaching it from below
Pair chart nrp obs
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator is based on pair trading methods. It is not redrawn unlike similar indicators. Shows correlation between two selected instruments in percent for a predetermined period, and the positions of the instruments relative to each other. Has a function for reverse display of any of the analyzed symbols - for instruments with negative correlation. Can be drawn as a line or as a histogram. Settings: Symb1 - first symbol name. Revers1 - reverse display of the first symbol. Symb2 - second symb
Trend Factor
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
An indicator for entering with trend and timely exiting. It has sensitivity setting, by adjusting which it can be applied to both long-term and short-term speculation.  The highest sensitivity = 1, with this setup, you can even scalp on M1. No lag, does not withdraw after candlestick closure.  One of the use options: enter after a candlestick closes, if the vertical line consists of squares of the same color; exit if the color of two or more squares changes. Before using it, be sure to analyze t
OsMA Fractal channel
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator builds fractals on extrema of the OsMA indicator Appears on the chart as a fractal or a fractal channel. It has a flexible setting and, in contrast to the standard fractals, lags only by 1 bar. Settings: DeepBars - the indicator's depth of display; Sensitivity_1_or_2 - 1 - for small periods of OsMA, 2 - for large periods; Arrow_or_channel - display on the chart fractals or channel; FastMA - period of the fast moving average;  SlowMA - period of slow moving average;  SignalSMA - per
Good Filtr
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This is an indicator for additional signal filtering. It can be used as an additional filter in a trading system. The indicator does not redraw its data and can be used both in forex trading and with binary options. It has 3 operation modes and flexible sensitivity settings. The indicator uses multiple buffers, therefore it can be easily used in various Expert Advisors.
Flat Factor
Artem Kuzmin
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is designed for visual determining market directions. It allows to determine the distance from a price and helps in drawing correct conclusions. Perfectly defines flat zones, horizontal intraday trends and trend movements, and an additional setting allows to use the indicator on any instrument. Does not redraw its readings. You get professional trading indicator for a reasonable price. Settings: Period_FF = 7 - indicator period Sensitivity_FF = 5 - sensitivity in % Wish you all su
Extremum bars
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator colors bars displaying prices of overbought and oversold areas on the chart. It will help you to estimate moments when market climate changes and the price has its local extreme values. It can be used both independently and as a good supplement to any channel trading system. And this indicator is easy-to-use in expert advisors due to usage of indicator buffers instead of graphical objects. Settings ExtPeriod = 100 — indicator period; Sensitivity = 80 — indicator sensitivity.
Moving Average fullshift
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This is a moving average which can move not only to the right/left, but also up/down. You can also select a mode of displaying the indicator (as a line or as dots) and all other settings of a standard moving average. If you overlay several indicators in one window, you can clearlier determine price channels setting each border individually. Settings Line_or_Dot - mode of displaying the indicator: true - as a line, false - as dots; MA_period - moving average period; MA_shift_X - number of candle
SFT Pips Blaster
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Alarm arrow indicator of increased sensitivity After closing the candle the arrows do not disappear Allows you to enter the transaction on time at the lowest price movements Can be used on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Suitable for working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Determines the price correction; Advanced settings for fine tuning; Works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
SFT Full MACD
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
SFT Full MACD overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
SFT Full OsMA overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
SFT Local Trend Signal
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Arrow indicator, to determine adjustments and local trends The arrow appears on the current bar and after closing the bar will not disappear. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for trading curren
SFT Trend Chart
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics. This indicator determines the direction of the local movement and colors the candles on the chart in the appropriate color. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine
SFT Trend Tape
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
One of the main components of successful trading is the correct determination of the direction of the market. This indicator shows the general directionality of the price movement and is painted in the corresponding color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; Works on all timeframes and symbols
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review