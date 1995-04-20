SFT Scalper Arrow

Indicator for Scalping with Signal Arrows

Three-Level Sensitivity Setting

This indicator rapidly identifies changes in price direction and provides signals for opening positions. 

Signals trigger instantly on the current candle. 

It includes built-in audio and visual alerts for trend changes.

It can send notifications to your phone or email.

It works on all timeframes, across all currency pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

It can be used for binary options trading.

Key Features

- Non-repainting
- Signals appear on the current candle
- Three sensitivity options
- Three types of alerts
- Simple and user-friendly configuration
- Works on all timeframes and with all trading instruments
- Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options, and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
- Suitable for manual trading and for use in creating trading robots (expert advisors)
- Can be used as a standalone trading system or in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator Settings

- Sensitivity - High, Standard, Low
- Alert Message - displays messages on the screen and provides audio signal confirmation
- Alert Email - sends signals to your email (instructions for terminal setup here)
- Alert Mobile - sends alerts to your phone through the installed mobile terminal (instructions for setup here)

Trading Recommendations

- When a red arrow appears, consider opening a Sell or Put position (for options).
- When a blue arrow appears, consider opening a Buy or Call position (for options).
- The direction of the trade should align with the trend on a higher timeframe.
- Exit the trade on a reverse signal or based on set Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- When using Stop Loss and Take Profit, it's advisable to set the Stop Loss behind the arrow or the nearest extreme point, with Take Profit at 1-2 times the Stop Loss.
- It has shown good results when used in combination with the SFT Fibo Smart Zones and SFT Stable Swing indicators.

We wish you stable and profitable trading! Thank you for using our software!

If you found it helpful, please share the link with your friends.

To stay updated on the release of new useful trading programs, add us as friends: SURE FOREX TRADING


