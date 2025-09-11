TrueTrendStarM TTSm25

   This is a mini version(One pair) of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.

 ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.

   It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.

   This is possible due to fractal nature of forex and other financial markets,which this indicator captures it consistently. It can generate Signals for all types of markets viz currency,crypto,metals,energy,Stock etc

   It used an accurate non-repainting custom indicator that scans the single selected currency pair 24hrs in all time-frames and captures the currency pair Trend status in an elegant Dashboard. It also display arrows where the signal occurred for timely and pinpoint entry.

   How will TTS indicator Show Changes in Trend?

   TTS will show When:

  • Uptrend is starting
  • Uptrend is getting weaker
  • DownTrend is starting
  • Downtrend is getting weaker. 

   The indicator signal is non-repainting and high probability and can be used effectively by any traders including Propriety firms.

   One important thing the Trader will notice is the almost immediate movement of price towards the direction of the TTS signal because of its  high probability nature.

   TTS indicator important features

  •  High Probability Trade Signals 
  •  Predicts Trend Direction
  •  Indicate Price Turning Points & Reversals
  •  Indicate Price Trend Continuance Points
  •  Capture short term & long term price action
  •  Indicate Trend Strength & Acceleration
  •  Indicate Signal Freshness
  •  Creates dynamic Support & Resistance levels at Signal points
  •  Comprehensive Market analysis tool
  •  Signals across Multi-timeframes(max 6 at a time)
  •  Analyse single selected pair
  •  Alert all Signals
   Why TTS indicator is for you?

       TTS is an indicator i personally use for manual & semi-Automatic trading with good and consistent results since 2021 before releasing to the public.

          I will like to welcome you to try out the high odds entry signal of TTS Indicator by Renting for 1month and by following  the Proven Strategy as given below, freely given, to help you out in your trading. Demo version is available but has inherent limitations by default, however you can familiarize with the indicator by testing the demo in strategy tester and see how Signals update in various timeframes.Almost all signals are High Odds esp in higher timeframe and TTS indicator Win Rate > 97%

          Before loading the indicator Dashboard into a chart,make a Blank template without any indicators although not mandatory.Then the TTS indicator will  load onto the chart without any problems.The background color as well as colors of Signals etc are completely user customizable.

          Customization and Settings

        TTS allows traders to adjust key settings to match their trading style:

      • Custom Signal Colors: Modify the colors of Buy1, Buy2, Sell1, Sell2,Bull1, Bull2, Sell1 and Sell2 signal for better visibility.Also option given to customise color of header Row and Column.
      • Selectable Forex Pairs: Focus on specific currency pair that match your strategy
      • Timeframe Selection: Customize which timeframes(max 6) are displayed on the dashboard for easier monitoring, default as D1,H4,H1,M30,M15,M5 where each timeframe header is separated by comma.
      • Alert System: Set up notifications viz PopUp, Email and Push, when new signals appear to avoid missing trade opportunities.Alert time interval can also be adjusted for convenience.(default at 3 times per timeframe)
        How TrueTrendStar Signal Works ?

        TTS continuously evaluates price behavior and market momentum to determine when trends are forming or reversing. It classifies signals into eight key types:

      • Buy1 Signal: The first sign of an emerging  high odds uptrend. This appears when market conditions indicate a shift toward bullish momentum.
      • Buy2 Signal: A high odds uptrend signal after Accumulation Extension, Deep Correction or First Correction after Double Bottom/Top reinforcing   the likelihood  of continued price increase. This signal has strong Recoil energy.
      • Sell1 Signal: The first indication of a high odds downtrend, appearing when bearish conditions develop.
      • Sell2 Signal: A high odds Dntrend signal after Distribution Extension, Deep Correction or First Correction after Double Bottom/Top reinforcing the likelihood  of continued price decrease. This signal has strong Recoil energy.
      • Bull1 Signal:  Normal Bullish signal.A reversal signal if happen during/after Dntrend.
      • Bull2 Signal:  Bullish signal.A Bullish continuance if happen during Uptrend or as Reversal signal during downtrend. 
      • Bear1 Signal: Normal Bearish signal.A Reversal signal if happen during/after Uptrend.
      • Bear2 Signal: Bearish signal.A Bearish continuance if happen during Dntrend or as Reversal signal during Uptrend. 
      • Buy1, Sell1:   Normal Buy and Sell signals respectively.
      • Buy2, Sell2:   Somewhat Abnormal Buy and Sell signals respectively

      • Buy1 generally indicates start of

                                        Inverse head and shoulder formations(Inv H&S) or
                                        Double bottom(DB) or 
                                        Upswing(US)

               which are all high probability patterns. 

      • Sell1 generally indicates start of

                                       Head and Shoulder formation(H&S) or
                                       Double Top(DT) or
                                       DownSwing(DS)

               which are all high probability patterns.

      • Buy2 generally indicates start of

                                       Correction after Deep Accumulation Extension or
                                       Abnormal Double bottom(DB) or 
                                       Upswing(US) to rejoin Uptrend

               which are all high probability patterns . 

      • Sell2 generally indicates start of

                                        Correction after Deep Accumulation Distribution or
                                        Abnormal Double Top(DT) or 
                                        DnSwing(DS) to rejoin Dntrend

               which are all high probability patterns . 

      • When Conflicting Signals occurs across timeframes,generally Higher timeframes signal prevails
      • Uniformity of signals in adjacent timeframes are significant 

      • Shows the changes in price is sometimes from low timeframe to high timeframe or vice versa

      • Dashboard Signal in forex pair is significant to its Correlated pairs too and can be inspected for concurrence.

      • The Dashboard signal can be used as standalone signal however it may be complemented by compatible indicators like Bollinger band,Wave count indicators,Double Bottom or Top indicator,Oscillators like RSI & Stochastic and 200 periods Simple Moving Average.

      • The TTS indicator can be used on any time intervals on the chart, ranging from minute (M1) to monthly (MN).

      • Following these signals upto its Trend-End  Zone can reap consistent pips.

      • Signals in Compatible time-frame can be more powerful confirmation of Trend Directions,Its Changes or Continuations.For example M5-M30,M30-H4 are Compatible time-frames

      • Clicking on Signal Label will open up the forex pair chart of the particular time-frame where one can trade the signal immediately.

      • Using the TTS Dashboard indicator's signals, precise entry points is indicated, with an average risk-to-reward ratio exceeding 1:2. 

      • Occurence of Trend Change signal after sufficient trending or consolidation of prices is most probable for trend change .

         

         Step-by-step video instructions explain how to work with the indicator using specific examples, even if you're doing it for the first time.

         Each of these signals is carefully calculated using advanced algorithms that consider price action, volatility, and momentum.

           Multi-Timeframe Market Scanning

         One of TTS’s standout features is its ability to analyze multiple timeframes simultaneously. Instead of focusing on a single timeframe, traders can view trend signals across various time horizons, gaining a broader perspective of market conditions.

        This multi-timeframe approach allows traders to:
           ✅ Identify long-term trend direction while executing trades on shorter timeframes.
           ✅ Avoid false signals by ensuring trends align across multiple timeframes.
           ✅ Spot high-probability trade setups where short-term and long-term trends match.

        TTS displays this information on an intuitive dashboard, making it easy to check trend signals for different timeframes at a glance.

        How to Use TTS Effectively    Trade Execution Strategy
      • Compatible Timeframe Signals Trend(CTST) strategy-For Example-EURUSD shows Sell2 signal in H4 timeframe,Wait for Sell1 or Sell2 in M30 to open Sell trade.Close the trade when Buy1 or Buy2 shows up in M30min.Early exit can be done on Buy1 or Buy2 signals in 5min timeframe too.Similarly for the Buy signals also.
      • Main Trend Direction Scalping(MTDS) strategy-For example-GBPUSD show Buy1 or Buy2 signals in H4 timeframe,wait for Buy1 or Buy2 in 5min timeframe to open Buy trades.Close the trades when Sell1 or Sell 2 happens in 5min timeframe.
      • Positional Trend(PT) strategy-For example-USDCAD shows Buy2 signal in H4 timeframe,then immediately enter Buy trade and wait for Sell1 or Sell2 signals in H4 to close the trades.For early exit,open trades can be exited when Sell1 or Sell2 signals happen in nearest lower timeframe i.e H1.
      • Low to High Swing Reversal(LTHS) strategy-For example-USDCHF shows Buy2 signal in H4 timeframe and Sell2 signal in 5min timeframe, then immediately enter sell trade trade and wait for Sell1 or Sell2 in nearest higher timeframe i.e 15min timeframe,and if happened,there is follow through and the trades can be hold longer as successful reversal trades.Trades can be closed if Buy1 or Buy2 happens in 5min timeframe thereafter.
      • Confirm Trend(CT) strategy-For example-EURUSD shows Bear2(1) signal in H4 timeframe,then immediately enter Buy trade,wait for Buy1 or Buy2 signals in next lower timeframe i.e H1 or M30,then close the trade.
      • Buy and Hold(BH) strategy-For example-USDJPY shows Buy2 signal in H4 timeframe,then wait for Buy1 or Buy2 signals in H1/M30/M15 timeframes and add more Buy positions whenever signals happen in compatible lower timeframes.Trades can be exited when Sell1 or Sell2 signal happen in H4 timeframe.
      • Entry on TTS Signal and Exit on Other Indicators(ETEOI) strategy-For example-USDJPY shows Buy1 in M30 timeframe,then enter Buy trade and Exit on Rsi or Stochastic Overbought signal in same timeframe.

          The above given trading strategies are tested and proven as reliably consistent.However, the TTS signals can also be used along with compatible indicators such as Bollinger Bands,Wave Count,Double Bottom and Top indicator,Oscillators like RSI/Stochastic and 200 period simple moving average.However,as explain above,the TTS signals alone is sufficient to trade the markets with high odds entries and exits.

        Customization and Settings

        TrueTrendStar allows traders to adjust key settings to match their trading style:

      • Custom Signal Colors: Modify the colors of Buy1, Buy2, Sell1, and Sell2 signals for better visibility.
      • Selectable Forex Pairs: Focus on a specific currency pair that match your strategy.
      • Timeframe Selection: Customize which timeframes are displayed on the dashboard for easier monitoring(max 6).
      • Alert System: Set up notifications when new signals appear to avoid missing trade opportunities.
        Why Choose TrueTrendStar?

           ✅ Non-Repainting Signals: Once a signal is generated, it remains fixed, ensuring transparency and accuracy.
           ✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis: See trend shifts across multiple timeframes for better decision-making.
           ✅ Early Trend Detection: Get ahead of the market by identifying high odds reversals before traditional indicators.
           ✅ User-Friendly Dashboard: Quickly assess market conditions without needing complex analysis.
           ✅ Versatile Trading Application: Suitable for Scalping, Day trading, Positional trading , Swing trading and Buy & Hold trading.


        What this means for you?

        TrueTrendStar is a powerful and reliable forex trading indicator designed to help traders identify trend changes early and trade with confidence. Its a combination of non-repainting trend signals, multi-timeframe analysis, and an intuitive dashboard which makes it a must-have tool for both beginner and experienced traders to trade currencies professionally and profitably.

        By integrating TTS into your trading strategy, you can improve market timing, minimize guesswork, and enhance your overall trading performance.

        (In case of any doubt about the indicator or strategy,a buyer can contact the author through the messaging system of MQL5.Com site.)


        Warm regards for your profitable trading success!

        Note:: By design, The TTS indicator update after every time interval of 10sec.




      Recommended products
      WPR with 2 Moving Averages mw
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" for MT4, No Repaint. - WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping. - "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of WPR oscillator. - Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame. - You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures. - Consider Buy signal conditions:
      Power Renko MT4
      Pierce Vallieres
      Indicators
      Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
      Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
      Guang Jun Huang
      Indicators
      Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
      Chinetti pip collector XL
      Andrey Kozak
      Indicators
      Chinetti pip collector XL is a complete turnkey trading system. If a trader does not yet have his own trading system, he can apply Chinetti pip collector XL to trading. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Even a beginner in Forex can handle it. Trading rules: wait for the indicator to start drawing a blue line. This means that the price trend is starting now. Now we are waiting for the indicator to analyze the market and draw an up arrow on the chart. At this point, we open a buy order.
      Auto Fibo Pro m
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
      Advanced Trend Regime
      Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
      Indicators
      The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair.   This regime filter will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. It quickly reacts to changes in market dynamics using a series of advanced calculations. The user is able to select whether the calculation remains standard, or if a further filter constraint is added to the calculation.   A Yellow moving average of the signal has been included for the trader to smoot
      Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
      Vasyl Kulyk
      2 (1)
      Indicators
      Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
      Invincible Arrow
      Quan Li
      Indicators
      This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
      Happy Scalping Indicator
      Leandro Bernardez Camero
      Indicators
      This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
      Owl smart levels
      Sergey Ermolov
      4.24 (37)
      Indicators
      MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
      Chart Patterns Analyser
      Sami Chebbi
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
      Daily Candle Predictor
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (11)
      Indicators
      Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
      Trend Oscillator mw
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are a
      Trend Ray
      Andriy Sydoruk
      Indicators
      The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
      Infinity Trend Pro
      Yaroslav Varankin
      1 (1)
      Indicators
      This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
      MACD Display
      Shao Chen
      Indicators
      MACD Display is a MACD disaplay and cross monitoring indicator,which can works on 6 timeframe at same time. Indicator advantage: 1. Deviation from the point can be drawn on the main picture and indicator drawing. It is convenient to observe and can be hidden or displayed by parameter setting. 2. Deviation from the entry point is clearly indicated by the arrow in the drawing. 3. Cross-cycle monitoring can simultaneously monitor the MACD deviation and the golden dead fork of the six-cycle framewor
      Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT4
      Boris Armenteros
      1 (1)
      Indicators
      Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are plott
      Line Magnit
      Aleksey Trenin
      Indicators
      The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
      PipFinite Trend PRO
      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      4.88 (2245)
      Indicators
      Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
      Stepping Trend
      Mpendulo Chiliza
      Indicators
      The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
      Trendiness Index
      Libertas LLC
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      "The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
      Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
      Andrey Ziablytsev
      Indicators
      Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
      The coated chart
      Jin Wang
      Indicators
      Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
      Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
      Roy Meshulam
      Indicators
      Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
      The Sextet Scalper Pro
      Naim El Hajj
      Indicators
      The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
      ZhiBiCCI MT4
      Qiuyang Zheng
      Indicators
      [ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
      Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      "Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
      Real Trend Zigzag PRO MT4
      Timo Kosiol
      Indicators
      Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
      Point61 Indicator
      Evgeniy Machok
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
      Perspective Trend
      Ivan Simonika
      Indicators
      The Perspective Trend indicator tracks the market trend with very high reliability. All intersection points will be ideal points at which the direction of the trend changes. Sharp price fluctuations, as well as noise around averaged prices, are ignored. Signal points, places where color changes, can be used as points of potential market reversal. The indiuctor algorithm implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. This development can be used b
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      Indicators
      Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offers a completely innovative approach. It's ideal for those who want to evaluate beforehand how the signal performs with a specific TP-SL and in which PAIRS/TFs it performs best. The Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal strategy is a fundamental tool for any trader and any type of trading because it not only emits precise, non-repainting signals , clearly indicating when and in which direction to trade, but also keeps a det
      Dual Momentum
      Adolfina Denysenko
      Indicators
      Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
      BinaryUniversal
      Andrey Spiridonov
      Indicators
      BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
      EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
      Borislav Shterev
      Indicators
      #EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
      Candle Predictor
      Ramiz Mavludov
      Indicators
      Greetings friends, it's been a long time since I had new products that I could confidently offer to you, and now that time has come. This is my new product based on my first indicator, an improved version with no unnecessary settings, optimized for Gold. I was often asked to create something convenient for trading, but I couldn't succeed; it's not easy, as testing and debugging take a lot of time. Like its predecessor, this indicator has its own nuances, but the main goal during optimization was
      Predictive Levels
      Satya Prakash Mishra
      Indicators
      Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
      BinaryIndicator
      Andrey Spiridonov
      Indicators
      BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
      Smart effective support and resistance levels
      Yu Fan Zhang
      Indicators
      Support and Resistance Levels is an intelligent indicator that displays horizontal support and resistance levels, suitable for traders of different trading frequencies. You can select your preferred trading frequency, and the indicator will automatically calculate the support and resistance levels relevant to that frequency. Among these, the Bull-Bear Line is an interval used to distinguish the strength of bullish and bearish forces, and is an important level. You can combine it with other ind
      WanaScalper MT4
      Isaac Wanasolo
      1 (1)
      Indicators
      A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
      FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
      FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
      FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
      FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
      Lineverse Trendlines
      Arkady Segal
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
      FFx MACD Divergences
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
      FFx Stochastic Divergences
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
      FFx RSI Divergences
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
      FFx CCI Divergences
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
      FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
      FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
      FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
      FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
      FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
      FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
      FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
      FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
      FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
      FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      Indicators
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
      The indicator of a professional trader
      Ramiz Mavludov
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
      THE GRAFF III
      Antonin Skaryd
      Indicators
      The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
      More from author
      TrueTrendStar TTS25
      Ramthailu Alice
      Indicators
      Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStar(TTS) is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders. (  BIG ONE TIME DISCOUNT 50% !!!( Not 20% !)  ) ( ATTENTION BUYERS:- PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR HOW BEST TO USE THE INDICATOR FOR MAXIMUM PROFITS )    This indicator detects advanced signals of high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due
      Filter:
      No reviews
      Reply to review