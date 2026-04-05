No repaint
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The "No repaint" indicator is designed for analyzing market dynamics and determining potential trading signal moments. The main feature of this indicator is the absence of signal repainting, which contributes to more accurate and reliable forecasting of price movements in the market.
Mechanism of Operation:
- The "No repaint" indicator uses several types of graphical elements to indicate trading signals:
- Up and Down Arrows: The indicator marks possible market entry points with up and down arrows. An upward arrow indicates the possibility of opening a long position, while a downward arrow indicates a short position.
- Lines: The indicator also draws lines on the chart, representing the distance in points from the previous arrow to the current one. This allows evaluating the strength of price movement and the potential profitability of the trade.
Trading Recommendations:
- The "No repaint" indicator can be used to identify market entry points based on the following principles:
- Up and Down Arrows: The appearance of an upward arrow can signal the possibility of opening a long position, with confirmation of the signal recommended using other technical indicators or trend analysis. Similarly, a downward arrow may indicate the possibility of opening a short position.
- Lines: Analyzing the distance in points from the previous arrow to the current one helps assess the strength of price movement and potential trade profitability. A significant distance between arrows may indicate strong movement, requiring a more cautious entry.
Settings:
- Wavelength: This parameter determines the length of waves for calculating the sensitivity of the indicator. The default value is 25.