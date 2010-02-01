Excellence Dynamic Scalper MT4

The news scalper Advisor Excellence Dynamic Scalper is a complex software product created by highly qualified programmers of our team.

To achieve the best results in trading on the news, the Advisor provides several software algorithms that interact with each other and each works with its own task.

  • The trend strength filter is a trend direction and strength filter using the indicators of the standard Bollinger Bands indicator. The indicator uses many different periods to collect statistical data about the situation on the price chart and calculate which trend is now: high, medium, low and very low. This implementation has reduced the opening of false positions to almost zero. The value of the profit factor has increased many times.
  • The time control module automatically detects the time zone of the broker's trading terminal and adjusts it to the time zone of the global calendar of economic news.
  • News Importance Filter module - this module allows you to select news by importance and strength of influence on financial markets. This allows you to limit entry into the market during "weak" news and make a choice in favor of "strong" news, on which you can get the maximum profit.
  • Profit and loss limitation module – monitors and corrects the values of pending orders and positions in the market in accordance with the specified parameters and make adjustments in accordance with the market situation and the state of positions in the market. Also, these parameters can be adjusted in the settings of the adviser, so you can adjust the load of the deposit and reduce the DD.
  • Position tracking module – position tracking module in profit:
    • Not a standard trail – it has three settings, Start Trail, Stop Trail and Step Trail. This trawl begins to accompany the profit position in the first minutes after entering the market and also provides for dynamic changes in points depending on the variability of the global economy for a financial instrument.
  • Deposit security is the main task when developing an adviser - the adviser is safe and does not use any algorithms to increase the lot. The EA has been tested on real accounts over the past few years and the results are impressive.

    The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

    Real monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2057931

    МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102579

    Requirements and recommendations
    • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies/timeframe.
    • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $10 on a cent account.
    • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
    • The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
    • Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
    • We recommend using a VPS.
    • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
    • For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.comhttps://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.
    • Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213  ( the EA requires a minimum of 10000 bars in the history ).
    • Download the set file: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102579#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=49111645

    For the Strategy Tester:

    • For testing, it is recommended to use:
      • Methods of modeling ticks:
        • M1 OHLC.
    • Use multicurrency testing for 15 currency pairs in MetaTrader 5. Instructions for launching multicurrency testing are shown in the video instruction.

      Symbols:
      • EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCHF, NZDUSD, GBPNZD, EURCHF, AUDJPY / М3, M5, M10,  M12, M15, M20 

      Parameters:

      • Enable / Disable: Timeframes -  if true, use Timeframes;
      • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
      • ...
      • AUDJPY - if true, use  AUDJPY;
      • Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
      • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
      • Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading - setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation.
        • OFF /  TF_For_All_Symbols  TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately /  Work_Symbols_at_one_Time.
        • Number Symbols / Number Timeframes - the number of currencies and timeframes.
      • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
      • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
      • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
      • Order Type - trading direction;
      • Order Comment - comments to orders;
      • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
      • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
      • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
        • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
        • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
        • Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
        • Economic news filter:
          • Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;
            • http 
            • https 
          • News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.
          • bool_Show_News_on_Chart - show news on the chart as vertical lines. 
          Торговля внутри недели:
          • Monday - trading on Monday;
          • Tuesday - trading on Tuesday;
          • Wednesday - trading on Wednesday;
          • Thursday - trading on Thursday;
          • Friday - trading on Friday;
          Time trading within a day:
          • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
          • GMT setting - GMT settings;
          • Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
          • Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
          Time to disable on Friday:
          • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
          • Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

          ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

          >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<

          ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------




          Recommended products
          Night Trader EURUSD
          Ugur Oezcan
          4.21 (29)
          Experts
          The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
          Blue CARA MT4
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
          Matrix Arrow EA MT4
          Juvenille Emperor Limited
          5 (8)
          Experts
          Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
          Cyclone Intraday MT4
          Mikhail Mitin
          Experts
          How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
          TC Poseidon EA
          Pablo Leonardo Spata
          Experts
          This is a trading robot to work on USDCHF - Timeframe H1 . It exploits a statistical advantage produced in the Swiss franc. All trades with SL and TP. Backtest now!   Special OFFER for this week Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!   Would you like to see how 100 dollars turn into more than 3 million dollars? Do you already have a robust strategy that works on USDCHF ? TC Poseidon EA is the god of the seas, water, storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and horses. Use its power to
          AEC Scalper
          Gennady Kuznetsov
          Experts
          AEC Scalper I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor. The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT. For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00. The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD  M5 Timeframe. Minimum deposit from $100 Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread. Leverage from 1:100 Trading is conducted in a
          KP Grid
          Ruben Fernandez Souto
          Experts
          KP Grid  is a robust Expert Advisor specifically designed for grid-based strategies in trending or ranging markets. It intelligently opens and manages buy/sell grids using customizable distance, volume scaling, and profit/loss management logic. With built-in trailing options and optional RSI-based signal filtering, KP Grid adapts to various market scenarios while offering strong control over drawdowns. This EA is suitable for experienced traders who understand the dynamics of grid systems and w
          VR Black Box
          Vladimir Pastushak
          3.67 (3)
          Experts
          VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
          Gold Champions
          Maria Julieta Frias Torres
          Experts
          Limited time offer for $59. Launch promotion Price will go up soon.   NO MARTINGALE!!!    LOW DD!!!   GOLD CHAMPIONS is a new EA designed through a new AI system that operates in the Forex market and is designed GOLD/XAUUSD with excellent results. Developed by a team of experienced traders with more than 10 years of trading experience. It uses a powerful algorithm to detect fluctuations in the market and make entries with a high profit ratio and limiting losses. Key Features: Integrated Strat
          Project Infinity
          Sergey Yarmish
          Experts
          The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
          Gold Pulse AI MT4
          Rodrigo Arana Garcia
          Experts
          Only   4 /10   copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT5 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify area
          GoldMine EA MT4
          Jerald Jay Cruz
          Experts
          No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
          Gold Dynamic Decay Grid
          Bing Chen Guo
          Experts
          Gold Dynamic Decay Grid是一个基于 RSI 极值过滤、ATR 动态波动间距，并融合“动态金额衰减”与“10%回调数学解套模型”的专业级黄金（XAUUSD）量化网格系统。内置双重动量防单边保护。 【策略设计背景】 黄金（XAUUSD）以其高波动性和易受地缘政治、宏观数据影响而著称。传统的固定点数网格（Grid）和盲目倍数马丁（Martingale）在遇到单边爆发性行情（如突发新闻、非农等）时，往往会因为在单根 K 线上过度加仓或利润目标过高而导致账户面临严峻挑战。 Gold Dynamic Decay Grid 正是为此而设计的改良版混合型网格系统。它摒弃了盲目加仓的旧模式，通过严密的代数模型和实时波动率测算，致力于缩短抗单时间、降低资金最大占用率（Drawdown），以求在行情发生微弱回调时即能安全离场。 【六大核心技术优势】 RSI 极值过滤器（右侧交易避免过早入场） 系统不在震荡区间内盲目开单，只有当上一根已收盘的 K 线 RSI 达到超买（ ≥70 ≥ 70 ）或超卖（≤30 ≤ 30 ）极值区域时，才触发首单入场。这有效过滤了大部分中间噪音行情，避免
          Ppm manager
          Samuel Asrat Nadew
          Experts
          Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control   directly from your chart. you can get all this features right on your trading chart .   Everything   is   color   coded.   equity and live P&L display in  Green   if   trades in profit   and   red   if   trades in drawdown.   Moveable panel -   double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it . Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart. Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/
          Gold Label
          Tran Thanh Tuyen
          Experts
          Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
          Ilanis
          Mikhail Sergeev
          4.74 (27)
          Experts
          Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
          Black Arbitrage MT4
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.1 (10)
          Experts
          Attention!!! Do not try to test the EA in the Tester - it is simply impossible, because the EA opens positions on different 26 instruments. The tester is able to test only one pair. The EA uses 6 strategies. Trading is carried out in a pair of several currencies at the same time, for example, the EA opens orders simultaneously for two or more pairs and closes when a certain profit is reached. The EA trades many major currency pairs.  Monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/profi_m
          H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
          Valeriy Potapov
          Experts
          H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
          Trend Momentum
          Gonzalo Melendi Mancebo
          Experts
          Trend Momentum use indicators as EMAs, MACD and an algorithm to detect trends. After first conditions as been reached, it computes crossing angles of the EMAs to set the trigger. Money management is aloud to set percentage lots or fixed lot. After TP1 is reached, SL is moved to Entry point in order to reduce risk. Parameters for Buy Trades and Sell Trades are separated for optimization process. Default parameters EURUSD - 1H.
          Master Gold Reaper
          George Aguilor
          Experts
          Master Gold Reaper EA - Automated Gold Trading Solution Introduction Master Gold Reaper is a powerful automated trading advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want to simplify their trading and take advantage of opportunities around the clock. Built on advanced algorithms and tested in multiple market conditions, this EA helps traders automate entries, manage risks, and secure profits with minimal manual intervention. The Problem Traders Face Trading gold can be highly pro
          Jet Punch
          Didit Haryadi Saputra
          Experts
          Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
          Harvest GOLD
          Sayan Vandenhout
          Experts
          Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
          Divergence Progression
          Anton Karabeinikov
          Experts
          Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
          GridMasterFx
          Sergey Kruglov
          Experts
          GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditi
          Gold Coin M5
          Andrey Kozak
          2.33 (9)
          Experts
          Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
          Project Oro
          Giacomo Donati
          Experts
          Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
          Night Rocker EA
          Sergey Sobakin
          1 (1)
          Experts
          Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
          MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
          Andre Tavares
          Experts
          MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
          HFT King Ea
          Ram Klein Caputol
          Experts
          Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opp
          GridFollowWithMartingale
          Milbert Cuevas Cale
          Experts
          Adaptive Recovery Trading System GridFollowWithMartingale  is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MT4 . It combines progressive trade scaling , dynamic risk control , and profit-locking logic to capture consistent returns in volatile markets. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions with a built-in recovery system and configurable trade direction. The algorithm has been optimized to limit exposure while maximizing daily profit potential. Key Featur
          Buyers of this product also purchase
          The Gold Reaper MT4
          Profalgo Limited
          4.62 (34)
          Experts
          PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
          Scalping Robot Pro MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.92 (13)
          Experts
          Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
          Xyron Edge MT4
          Ahmad Sidik
          Experts
          Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
          AW Recovery EA
          AW Trading Software Limited
          4.35 (84)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
          Bitcoin Scalp Pro
          Profalgo Limited
          5 (4)
          Experts
          NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
          Gold Trade Pro
          Profalgo Limited
          4.61 (23)
          Experts
          LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
          Luna AI PRO
          Profalgo Limited
          4.67 (3)
          Experts
          Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
          Multi Sniper mq
          DMITRII GRIDASOV
          5 (4)
          Experts
          MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
          Quantum King MT4
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          5 (6)
          Experts
          Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
          Fortune MT4
          Shane Lee
          5 (3)
          Experts
          Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
          Big Forex Players MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.72 (43)
          Experts
          We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
          Fortress MT4
          Shane Lee
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
          Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
          DMITRII GRIDASOV
          Experts
          PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
          Aura Neuron MT4
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.67 (15)
          Experts
          Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
          ToTheMoon MT4
          Daniel Moraes Da Silva
          5 (1)
          Experts
          ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
          Boring Pips MT4
          Thi Thu Ha Hoang
          4.6 (15)
          Experts
          Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
          Vortex Gold MT4
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.93 (43)
          Experts
          Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
          Neural Cortex
          Olivier Nomblot
          Experts
          NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
          Forex GOLD Investor
          Lachezar Krastev
          4.39 (51)
          Experts
          BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
          HFT Prop EA
          Manpreet Singh
          4.93 (257)
          Experts
          HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
          XGen Scalper MT4
          Burak Baltaci
          3 (2)
          Experts
          XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
          Infinity Trader EA
          Lachezar Krastev
          5 (18)
          Experts
          BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
          Market Reversal Alerts EA
          Lee Samson
          4.13 (23)
          Experts
          The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
          BB Return mt4
          Leonid Arkhipov
          4.89 (18)
          Experts
          BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
          Golden Moon Scalper
          Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
          2.5 (6)
          Experts
          Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
          Aurum AI mt4
          Leonid Arkhipov
          4.94 (34)
          Experts
          UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
          Quantum Nexus MT4
          Farell Edson Mazarin
          Experts
          Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
          Smart Funded Hft
          Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
          4.69 (67)
          Experts
          Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
          Neuralis Cortoid Gold
          Olivier Nomblot
          Experts
          NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
          Trend Catcher Exp
          Ramil Minniakhmetov
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
          More from author
          EA Black Scorpion MT5
          Ruslan Pishun
          1 (1)
          Experts
          The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
          Two Dragon for MT5
          Ruslan Pishun
          Indicators
          Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. Product reviews are welcome. We hope you will find it useful. МetaТrader 4 version:  https://www.mq
          EA Skynet
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.8 (15)
          Experts
          This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The SKYNET system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with ou
          Wolfe waves ultra for MT5
          Ruslan Pishun
          5 (4)
          Indicators
          The indicator automatically draws Wolfe waves. The indicator uses Wolfe waves found in three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade. Recommended timeframe: М1. Indicator features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all the patterns of Wolfe waves in the specified period interval. It is a check of potential points 1,2,3,4,5 on every top, not only the tops of the zigzag. Finds the p
          EA Red Dragon MT5
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.7 (10)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
          Colored Candles Bulls and Bears
          Ruslan Pishun
          Indicators
          The indicator colors bullish, bearish and doji candles. Also, the amount of candles (bullish, bearish and doji) for the last N days is calculated. You can select colors for both bodies and shadows of candles. You can also enable coloring only candle bodies. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11649 Parameters color bulls = color of bullish candle bodies color shadow bulls = color of bullish candle shadows color bears = color of bearish candle bodies color shadow bears =
          Info body and shadow candles
          Ruslan Pishun
          Indicators
          'Info body and shadow candles' indicator colors the candle bodies and shadows according to the settings. For example, if the 'Size body candles' parameter is 10, the indicator looks for the candles having a body size of 10 or more. Candle shadows are calculated the same way. Detected candles can be colored (body color, shadow color). The indicator can be adjusted for both four- and five-digit quotes. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12977 Parameters Use candle search
          Wolfe waves modified
          Ruslan Pishun
          Indicators
          This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves. Features Finds the points and builds the lines automatically. Efficient trading strategy. No redraws, no lags. The indicator relaunch button is located directly on the chart. The indicator has multiple configurable parameters. Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is cl
          Trend modified
          Ruslan Pishun
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          The Trend modified indicator draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters User Bars - the number of bars for calculations. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area (0 = automatic adjustment). width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width (0 = automatic adjustment). (true = closed bars on directi
          Expert trend one point
          Ruslan Pishun
          Experts
          We present our totally unique Expert Advisor "Expert trend one point": the EA trades within a trend, it contains a complex strategy (named "one point profit"), does not use stop loss, does not use an adjustable take profit, it adjusts the take profit per one point of profit. The EA works with four or five-digit prices. You can use the Expert Advisor on any currency pairs, however it is recommended to choose symbols with low spread and low stop levels. The EA can work on timeframes M1 , M5, M15,
          Wolfe waves ultra
          Ruslan Pishun
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
          EA on waves Woolf
          Ruslan Pishun
          Experts
          The EA opens orders using the Wolfe waves indicator, also uses the Martingale and smart Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is easy to use. The EA has proven results on EURUSD M5, however you can change the settings for better results on other currencies. Settings Setting EA - Settings of the Advisor. Invest More - at the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). In
          Time close bar
          Ruslan Pishun
          Indicators
          This indicator shows the time before the new bar or candle opens. Examples of how much is left before a new bar opens: An example for the M1 timeframe: 05 = 05 seconds. An example for the H1 timeframe: 56:05 = 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the D1 timeframe: 12:56:05 = 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the W1 timeframe: W1(06): 12:56:05 = 6 days, 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13602 Settings color_ti
          Ultra Breakout
          Ruslan Pishun
          2 (1)
          Experts
          The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 5 v
          Open Modify Delete All Types Orders
          Ruslan Pishun
          Utilities
          The SCRIPT opens , modifies , and deletes all types of orders: BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, BUYSTOP, and SELLSTOP. Features Orders can be opened both by comments and magic. Order grids. Take profit and stop loss modification. Orders can be removed by type, magic, and comments. Market orders are deleted if magic = 0. Notification window appears after orders are opened, modified or removed. Multi-task script. Modification is performed after opening orders. Parameters Orders_Tip - consists of
          EA Alex
          Ruslan Pishun
          1.8 (5)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor contains multiple trading strategies, including news trading, use of indicators, price velocity and various built-in filters. The EA places pending orders. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale No Arbitrage No any other risky strategy inside No scalping Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1. Optimized. You can adjust the Expert Advisor to any currency pair! Key Features: It can work with a small deposit. Only pending orders. Every trade has a tight
          EA Fox
          Ruslan Pishun
          Experts
          This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
          EA Innovative PRO
          Ruslan Pishun
          1 (1)
          Experts
          EA Innovative PRO is a fully automated EA for Forex trading. It is based on three combined adaptive algorithms. Follows the movement of market price. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions. The EA eliminates the extra noise and chooses the most convenient strategy for trading. Dynamically places trailing stop and moves profit to breakeven
          EA named Chappie
          Ruslan Pishun
          2 (4)
          Experts
          Chappie is a smart adaptable robot, Chappie trades based on multiple trading systems using pending orders, the robot manipulates the pending orders, following the price movement of the market and calculates the price movement for the most accurate market entry. Basic EA settings are calculated for EURUSD. Over 1000 tests have been performed on real and history data with 99.9% quality. Chappie is a result of a long term development. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuat
          EA Two MA
          Ruslan Pishun
          5 (1)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor trades by two Moving Average lines. There are also two types of order closing: 1) if there is an opposite signal, 2) closing order by take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. You can configure Moving Average indicators. Key Advantages Ability to work with fixed lot and MM. Six trailing stop modifications. Easy to use. Two types of order closing. The EA works with all brokers. Parameters General Order Type – trade directions. Use_Risk_MM – if true , lot size is increased wh
          Two Dragon
          Ruslan Pishun
          Indicators
          Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14906   Parameters Max_Bars_History —
          EA Red Dragon
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.13 (8)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
          Neon System N1 PRO
          Ruslan Pishun
          1.75 (4)
          Experts
          Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies. This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market. The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks. It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm. The EA uses a system of c
          EA Black Scorpion
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.88 (8)
          Experts
          The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
          Ultimatum Breakout
          Ruslan Pishun
          2 (10)
          Experts
          Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
          EA Gideon
          Ruslan Pishun
          5 (1)
          Experts
          The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
          EA Manager
          Ruslan Pishun
          3 (2)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
          EA Morpheus
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.42 (12)
          Experts
          Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
          EA Super scalper universal
          Ruslan Pishun
          Experts
          The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
          EA Golden scalper Pro
          Ruslan Pishun
          1 (2)
          Experts
          The Golden scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor that uses the scalping tactics. However, apart from using the classic application methods for these tactics, it uses numerous functions responsible for high-quality analysis of the current market situation and filtering false signals. This provides an excellent trading result. The EA uses price channel for trading. When the price crosses the channel, a deal is opened in a certain direction, with consideration of all rules for filtering false signals. T
          Filter:
          No reviews
          Reply to review