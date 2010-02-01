Excellence Dynamic Scalper MT4
- Experts
- Ruslan Pishun
- Versione: 23.12
- Attivazioni: 15
The news scalper Advisor Excellence Dynamic Scalper is a complex software product created by highly qualified programmers of our team.
To achieve the best results in trading on the news, the Advisor provides several software algorithms that interact with each other and each works with its own task.
- The trend strength filter is a trend direction and strength filter using the indicators of the standard Bollinger Bands indicator. The indicator uses many different periods to collect statistical data about the situation on the price chart and calculate which trend is now: high, medium, low and very low. This implementation has reduced the opening of false positions to almost zero. The value of the profit factor has increased many times.
- The time control module automatically detects the time zone of the broker's trading terminal and adjusts it to the time zone of the global calendar of economic news.
- News Importance Filter module - this module allows you to select news by importance and strength of influence on financial markets. This allows you to limit entry into the market during "weak" news and make a choice in favor of "strong" news, on which you can get the maximum profit.
- Profit and loss limitation module – monitors and corrects the values of pending orders and positions in the market in accordance with the specified parameters and make adjustments in accordance with the market situation and the state of positions in the market. Also, these parameters can be adjusted in the settings of the adviser, so you can adjust the load of the deposit and reduce the DD.
- Position tracking module – position tracking module in profit:
- Not a standard trail – it has three settings, Start Trail, Stop Trail and Step Trail. This trawl begins to accompany the profit position in the first minutes after entering the market and also provides for dynamic changes in points depending on the variability of the global economy for a financial instrument.
- Deposit security is the main task when developing an adviser - the adviser is safe and does not use any algorithms to increase the lot. The EA has been tested on real accounts over the past few years and the results are impressive.
The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.
Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2057931
МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102579
- The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies/timeframe.
- The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $10 on a cent account.
- Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
- The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
- Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
- We recommend using a VPS.
- if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
- For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.
- Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 10000 bars in the history ).
- Download the set file: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102579#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=49111645
For the Strategy Tester:
- For testing, it is recommended to use:
- Methods of modeling ticks:
- M1 OHLC.
- Use multicurrency testing for 15 currency pairs in MetaTrader 5. Instructions for launching multicurrency testing are shown in the video instruction.
Symbols:
- EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCHF, NZDUSD, GBPNZD, EURCHF, AUDJPY / М3, M5, M10, M12, M15, M20
Parameters:
- Enable / Disable: Timeframes - if true, use Timeframes;
- EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
- ...
- AUDJPY - if true, use AUDJPY;
- Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
- Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
- Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading - setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation.
- OFF / TF_For_All_Symbols / TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately / Work_Symbols_at_one_Time.
- Number Symbols / Number Timeframes - the number of currencies and timeframes.
- Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
- Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
- Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
- Order Type - trading direction;
- Order Comment - comments to orders;
- Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
- Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
- Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
- Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
- Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
- Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
- Economic news filter:
- Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;
- http
- https
- News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.
- bool_Show_News_on_Chart - show news on the chart as vertical lines.
- Monday - trading on Monday;
- Tuesday - trading on Tuesday;
- Wednesday - trading on Wednesday;
- Thursday - trading on Thursday;
- Friday - trading on Friday;
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- GMT setting - GMT settings;
- Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
- Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).
