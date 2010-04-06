MT5 Pivot Points High Low Extension
- Indicators
- Yong Li
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Descriptions
A point point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of market over different time frames.
This indicator calculate the highest or lowest pivots among left x and right y bars and show the high/low level during that period.
From that, you could clearly see the top resistance & bottom support level and how market goes break out.
Instructions
pivotLeft - pivot left bar count
pivotRight - pivot right bar count
pivotHighColor - color for pivot high line
pivotLowColor - color for pivot low line
lineWidth - line width
nBarMax - max bars to be calculated